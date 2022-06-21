Mshoza's sister, Thandi Maswangayi, wants to see her sister ' s kids but claims the Kwaito star's ex-hubby is not even taking her calls

Mshoza's family has not seen her kids since her passing in November 2020. The late Kwaito star's sister, Thandi Maswangayi opened up about being denied access to sister's kids by her ex-hubby.

Mshoza’s sister Thandi Maswangayi claims the Kwaito star's ex hubby is denying them access to her kids. Image: @mshoza_thegodmother

Jacob Mnisi allegedly took the two kids, who are 11 and 13, after the funeral of their mother, real name Nomasonto Maswangayi.

Thandi claimed that Mnisi doesn't want the kids to visit them. Thandi further said Mnisi's mom came and took the kids after she told her the kids can stay with them because Thandi's unemployed.

According to TshisaLIVE, Thandi added that Mshoza would never have allowed her kids to leave. Thandi's family is now blaming her for allowing the artist's children to leave.

She pleaded with Mnisi to allow the children to visit her during the winter and December holidays, adding that Mnisi doesn't even take their calls. The publication reports that attempts to get a comment from Mnisi were unsuccessful.

Mshoza passes away at 37 years of age

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mshoza, whose real name is Nomasonto Maswangayi, passed on in a hospital in Joburg on Thursday morning, 19 November, 2020.

Her passing was first announced by industry peers such as Khanyi Mbau and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. It was later confirmed by the Daily Sun.

The 37-year old hitmaker of Kortez left behind a colourful legacy in the Mzansi music industry. One of Mshoza's friends, Kadaf, has shared his thoughts about the untimely passing. Speaking to Briefly News, he said:

"Mshoza was one of the musicians and friends who always believed in herself and stayed true to herself. And as a Kwaito musician, she had strong character, she made me believe in myself and gave me a lot of courage towards my craft as a Kwaito artist and a friend."

