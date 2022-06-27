AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu has reportedly tied the knot again after losing his wife and his children's mother in 2016

The Zungu Investments Company owner got hitched to Nozipho Magubane on Friday in a glittering ceremony attended by A-listers , including billionaire Patrice Motsepe

, According to reports, the businessman's first wife, Zodwa, succumbed to cancer and he was deeply hurt and lonely before meeting his new wife, Nozipho

AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu has tied the knot for the second time. The KwaZulu-Natal businessman got hitched to Nozipho Magubane on Friday, 24 June.

The glittering wedding ceremony was reportedly attended by politicians, business people and celebs, including billionaire and Mamelodi Sundowns boss, Patrice Motsepe.

Sunday World reports that Zungu's first wife, Zodwa, succumbed to cancer in 2016. They had three sons and a daughter. The publication's source shared that the businessman had not been in a rush to find another wife after losing Zodwa. He apparently changed his tune when he met Nozipho.

The source shared that Sandile Zungu had been lonely for too long as he was deeply hurt when Zodwa passed away.

Zungu, who is the owner of Zungu Investments Company, bought one of Mzansi's oldest professional soccer teams, AmaZulu FC, from Dr Patrick Sokhela in 2020. Earlier this year, he revealed his ambitions of becoming the chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

