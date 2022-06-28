Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sumbody's legal case over royalties for their smash hit Remote Control has taken a new twist

The rapper has reportedly been ordered by the court to pay the club owner and DJ R147 000 he apparently owes him as the song also got a deal with Samsung

DJ Sumbody's legal team shared that the matter was initially withdrawn from the role but Cassper's management allegedly ignored and violate the settlement agreement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sumbody's legal battle has taken a new twist. The long-time friends are involved in a nasty court battle over royalties.

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sumbody’s bruising case over royalties for 'Remote Control' has taken a new twist. Image: @casspernyovest, @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

Mufasa apparently owes the DJ about R150 000 in royalties for their 2018 collaboration, Remote Control. Sumbody reportedly obtained a court order instructing the rapper to pay him R147 000 in royalties.

ZAlebs reports that the track, which was on high rotation on radio and TV, also got a deal with Samsung. City Press reports that DJ Sumbody shared his side of the story via his spokesperson Palesa Dwaba of Tailormade Legal Solutions.

"The matter was withdrawn from the roll a day before going to trial, owing to a request from Cassper’s side that a negotiated settlement be reached so he would not lose his Samsung endorsement. Once this was agreed to, his management signed the settlement agreement and then went on to ignore and violate it shortly thereafter," the statement reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cassper Nyovest shuts down rumours about owing DJ Sumbody money

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sumbody have been reported to be heading to court over some unpaid money. The rapper allegedly had a massive debt owed to the DJ that was supposed to be settled in court. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has come out and dismissed all claims.

TimesLIVE reports that Cassper Nyovest has finally spoken up about allegations of a court order for him to pay DJ Sumbody R147 000 in royalties. The rapper has come out and said that all reports and speculations have simply come from clout chasers.

Cassper took to Twitter to address the article that claimed he was facing a legal battle with his long term friend. He angrily wrote:

"The lies don't stop!!! Lmao... wtf man ?? Does my name sell that many papers? That's the only that would make sense cause wow."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News