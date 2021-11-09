Cassper Nyovest had everyone talking when he was making headlines across the country for allegedly owing DJ Sumbody over R100K in royalties

It was reported that Sumbody took the matter to court but it was later withdrawn as Cassper was said to be willing to settle the matter out of court

Nyovest later came out and said none of the speculations were true, the rapper vehemently denied ever being involved in such a matter with the DJ

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sumbody have been reported to be heading to court over some unpaid money. The rapper allegedly had a massive debt owed to the DJ that was supposed to be settled in court. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has come out and dismissed all claims.

Cassper Nyovest has dismissed all rumours about being indebted to DJ Sumbody.

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Cassper Nyovest has finally spoken up about allegations of a court order for him to pay DJ Sumbody R147 000 in royalties. The rapper has come out and said that all reports and speculations have simply come from clout chasers.

Cassper took to Twitter to address the article that claimed he was facing a legal battle with his long term friend. He angrily wrote:

"The lies don't stop!!! Lmao... wtf man ?? Does my name sell that many papers? That's the only that would make sense cause wow. Week in, week out, Cassper what what Cassper what yall write any f****** thing as long is my name is there!!! La bora le marete lotlhe entlek!! Almal!!!"

