Cassper Nyovest dropped some sweet snaps of his ride on social media that had people drooling with envy

Showing of his car along with his branded #RF990 shoes, Cassper reminded his people that he has standards

Peeps loved the vibes Cass was delivering and took to the comment section to hype their main man up

Cassper Nyovest takes every opportunity to show off his lush whips that he gets, and we can’t even blame him. Errrybody like a hawt vehicle.

Cassper Nyovest has certain standards that he is not willing to drop, and they lay in his whips and what he wears on his feet. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with some Slick Rick snaps, Cassper showed off his sweet ride, a classy white Bentley along with his money-making #RF990 skats.

Cass reminded peeps that it will always be a Bentley for him, oh, and you’ll always catch him wearing his own brand of shoes – gotta respect the hustle.

Cassper posted:

“Big Boy Cass always in that Big Boy Bentley.!!! Not the small one!!! And I'm always in 990s when I step!!!! #RF990.”

Seeing all the fire in Cassper’s post, fans took to the comment section to give it to Grootman. No one can deny that Cassper’s got good taste, especially when it comes to rides.

Take a look at some of the comments dropped:

@young_zeniii said:

“Cass all the way at the top asbonge ”

@samson_dj7 said:

“@casspernyovest billionaires club”

@chunky_mami_ said:

“Looking like a million bucks ❤️”

@melissa_janeh said:

“Black boys worlwide”

@kwangmusik said:

“Am I not inspired?! At my big age even.. @casspernyovest you really manifested your life into existence”

Cassper Nyovest opens up about peeps who betrayed him after helping them

Cassper Nyovest opened up about the people he has helped but were not grateful for what he did for them or their brands. The rapper was replying to fans who were not happy about how some of the peeps he has helped treat him when they are successful in life, reported Briefly News.

The stans shared that their fave deserves so much more for opening doors for people and local brands in the entertainment industry. One peep noticed that Mufasa used to wear GalxBoy brands back in the day.

Mufasa took to Twitter and told the peep that he supports local brands but stopped rocking GalxBoy because the owner of the brand tweeted that he was "wack", according to SAHipHopMag.

