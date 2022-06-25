Mlindo the Vocalist is ready to bounce back onto the entertainment scene after taking a long hiatus from the spotlight

The singer who made headlines over the past few months following his fallout with DJ Maphorisa said he is dropping a new album titled Lindokuhle

Speaking during an Instagram Live, Mlindo who admitted to battling depression told his followers that he is now much better and ready to drop more music

Mlindo the Vocalist gave his followers the good news they have been waiting for. The star who had taken a break from the spotlight headed to his Instagram page to share that he is coming back.

Mlindo the Vocalist has announced that he will be dropping a new album titled 'Lindokuhle'. Image: @mlindothevocalist

Source: Instagram

Mlindo who made headlines following a public fallout with Maphorisa a while back told fans that they had buried the hatchet and were working together again.

The star who teased the release of a new album dubbed Lindokuhle told his fans that he had been away from social media because he was dealing with a lot. According to TimesLIVE, he warned peeps against pressing artists for new music as it always leads to depression. He said:

"It brings depression because it's not like I didn't want to give you music. I've been working on it but there's been ups and down on my side."

Mlindo the Vocalist made the announcement during an Instagram Live on Thursday and called on his followers to support his new music the way they have supported his old projects. He added:

"I hope with this new music you are going to support it like you've done before. I've been working on these songs for a long time and they are finally ready. I wish you guys can support me. I'm very sorry for being away for this long."

Pabi Cooper celebrates her song Banyana Ke Bafana going platinum in just 2 months: “Platnum girls we up”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pabi Cooper is making strides in the South African music scene. The star has been bagging plaque after plaque thanks to her good music.

Pabi Cooper, real name Paballo Mothapo recently shared the news that her song Banyana Ke Bafana went platinum.

According to TimesLIVE, the song's major milestone comes just two months after its release. The fit comes on the heels of another one of her songs Isiphithiphithi which went platinum in February after racking in more than 3.5 million streams.

Source: Briefly News