Nadia Nakai is the half-Zimbabwean beauty whose been taking Mzansi by storm. The rapper has managed to build quite a name for herself and has turned that fame into some serious moola. From endorsement deals with major brands to bringing in the bucks as one of South Africa's favourite social media influencers, this hustler is clearly not slowing down anytime soon.

Nadia Nakai has made it big in the music business. Images: @nadianakai/Instagram

Nadia Nakai's music and her booking fee

The internet estimates Nadia's net worth is around a whopping R40 million. This wealth has largely been generated by the success of the Bragga hitmaker's music.

Before signing with Cassper Nyovest's label, Family Tree in 2016, the relatively unknown rap queen spent her teenage years simply coming up with raps in her bedroom. Gushing about her growing success under the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker's watchful eye, Nadia Nakai told News24 all about their relationship:

“Cassper is an amazing boss, very hands-on but also respects my creative process and wants us to be the best in the country," she told the publication.

Flexing with her newfound mainstream fame, Nadia also opened up about how better she's doing thanks to Cass:

"Not to say that I was not doing well, I had been making money, but I’m doing better,” she added.

Since then, Nadia has been dominating the rap game with back-to-back hits like Naaa Meaan, Money Back and Imma Boss.

The constant radio play of these hits has generated a considerable income for the star. New music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music have further helped our rap queen secure the bag.

Of course, this popularity has also blessed the rapper with a long list of event organisers that want Nadia as the main event.

According to Briefly New's estimations, Nadia Nakai charges tens of thousands to perform at these events.

Nadia Nakai lands major endorsement deals with SA's biggest brands

In 2019 Nadia announced an impressive endorsement deal with the international sportswear brand, Reebok. The rapper put out some seriously saucy pics to celebrate the first-time collaboration.

Nadia put out a collection of trendy athleisure wear with the company featuring some tight-fitting dresses for all Mzansi's curvy queens and even bucket hats. The firey set was an immediate hit with South Africans.

Landing deals with major liquor brands

Since executing her come-up in the entertainment industry, many major companies have been begging for a partnership with the influential personality. Selling the party lifestyle and just overall good vibes, liquor brands like Courvoisier and Hunter's cider have been eager to hop on the 'Nadia train'.

While the exact amount she earns from these endorsements has not exactly been revealed, South Africans speculate it must be a whole lot of money because Grammy-award-winning producer Black Coffee was the last celeb to represent the Hunter's brand, Buzz South Africa reports.

Rapper or social media influencer?

With almost 3 million followers on Instagram, Nadia has been flaunting that pretty face and rocking body to secure the bag on social media. The rap star has a luxurious life that most people only dream of and has been teaching her followers how to live the real 'soft-life'.

From promoting parties and events to showing off the latest fashions- if Nadia's about it, so are her fans!

Some of Nadia's most recent influencer campaigns include paid promotions for brands such as Russian Bear and the luxury watch brand, Rolex.

