A video of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga has been circulating online

The entertaining footage shows her busting a few trendy dance moves after a workout with her trainer

Many Saffas were left quite impressed by her moves and fun side as they responded with positive comments

Itumeleng Khune’s gorgeous wifey, Sphelele Makhunga showed off her vibey side by sharing a video of herself busting a few trendy dance moves after a workout with her trainer.

She shared the clip on her Instagram account along with a fun good morning caption.

"GOOD MORNING MY LOVES. Look who’s dancing and not Aunty saying I must do a Vosho after a full body workout, But one thing about @blckvreka_ he will make sure that uyakubulala during the session then after makube I partyyyy …

“Jokes aside, create your own happiness boo, life is too short to be waiting on someone to make you happy. Live your life and do what makes you happy ✌️,” Sphelele said.

South African online users were impressed by the missus dance moves and flooded the Instagram post with love and messages of adoration:

zeema_k shared:

“Umfundisi wathini ngalo mdanso.”

Busimazibu said:

“Durbanite right...washa!!!.”

ncalane_khanyo reacted:

“Madam K umuhle over.”

nthabi.c replied:

“Yassss babe❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

vati_buka wrote:

“I didn’t know that Mama Khune has such nice moves❤.”

rifumo_tanashia commented:

“Dance moves looks good on you❤️.”

