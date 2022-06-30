Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to let Mzansi know that he'll become a billionaire before the age of 40

The 31-year-old rapper shared that he had initially planned to become a billionaire in 10 years time but changed his tune after a successful meeting

The star told Mzansi a few years back that he plans to be the country's first hip-hop billionaire, his fans shared mixed reactions to his latest post

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to share his progress on his goal of becoming a billionaire. The rapper expressed that his initial plan was to become a billionaire in 10 years time.

Following a successful meeting, Mufasa shared that he was closer to becoming a the country's first hip-hop billionaire than he thought.

Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker confidently told Mzansi that he'll be a billionare before he becomes 40 years of age. Cassper Nyovest is now 31, according to TshisaLIVE.

"My initial plan was to be a billionaire in 10 years. Today made me believe I will reach my goal sooner. I'll be a billionaire before 40. God engineering!!!!!"

Cassper Nyovest's followers share their thoughts on his post

@Nkinsela_B commented:

"I always feel like you and I are on the same energy levels ukuthi kanjani I don't know??. You the version of me that wanted so much money while I just want to afford anything I want, somehow that stalled my progress. But I can feel the billions boiling inside of me."

@Tommy307645091 said:

"Keep believing in yourself man! Idk why I always doubt myself."

@SimthoBiyela wrote:

"I'm always inspired by your work Cassper as we speak, I'm going to make my first 100k this year I'm really proud of myself."

@Jones_Ditsela commented:

"Even if you don’t, it’s okay. No pressure. People will remember you for your deeds, not the size of your bank balance."

@SmartBuddyInt added:

"Your level of focus and intent on the goal is remarkable, keep on keeping on."

Cassper Nyovest teases Fill Up The Dome 2.0

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is thinking of throwing another Fill Up The Dome gig. The rapper took to social media to tease the second round of the epic Johannesburg concert that launched his career as a businessman.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa did not say much but asked his fans what they think about the #FillUpTheDome 2.0. He threw the epic event while he was still the biggest hip-hop act in Mzansi.

Mzansi took to the star's comment section and shared super mixed reactions to his post. Some shared that they'll definitely rock up at the concert while others claimed Cassper doesn't have enough hits at the moment.

