The world’s richest man, Elon Musk has invented, created, and invested in many major technologies throughout the years

From online banking to space technology, the Pretoria-born entrepreneur has an eye for lucrative deals

Briefly News took look at some of his impressive business deals that have contributed to his wealthy status and success

The Pretoria-born entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk has invented and invested in many lucrative deals and businesses throughout the years.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX need only to snap his fingers for the stock market to soar or plummet as has now become lore.

6 noteworthy business deals that have contributed to his wealthy status and prove he is a genius.

There is no denying that Elon Musk has an eye for a good business deal.

Twitter

Twitter accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover deal, NDTV reported. Musk currently owns 9.1 percent stake in Twitter and is the social media company's second-biggest shareholder. Twitter had previously invited Elon Musk to join its board of directors, but the SpaceX head declined.

Musk has raised $25.5 billion of fully committed debt and margin loan financing from a dozen banks to back the bid.

Tesla

Musk is the CEO of Tesla, an American automotive and clean energy company based in Austin, Texas. Tesla designs and manufactures electric vehicles, battery energy storage from home to grid-scale, solar panels and solar roof tiles, and related products and services.

While the COVID-19 pandemic shattered the global economy in 2020 and put millions of people out of work, Tesla’s stock price increased 700%, adding $140 billion to Musk’s net worth, Money Talks reported.

A Tesla Model S car is displayed at a Tesla showroom.

SolarCity

Tesla acquired SolarCity, a residential solar company, in 2016.

The company’s residential solar energy product is now known as Solar Roof — which combines premium glass roof tiles with energy generation.

SpaceX

SpaceX is the billionaire’s start-up rocket company which has leapfrogged Boeing and others fancying their giant statuses to claim a huge stake in the world's spacefaring future.

SpaceX was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, to reduce space transportation costs to enable the colonisation of Mars.

Starlink

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, providing satellite Internet access coverage to 36 countries. It aims for global coverage. SpaceX started launching Starlink satellites in 2019.

It is reported that SpaceX’s goal is to have more than 40,000 Starlink satellites in orbit.

Starlink logo.

X.com

X.com was an online bank co-founded by Elon Musk, Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho in March 1999. In March 2000, X.com merged with competitor Confinity Inc. before becoming PayPal — which eBay bought in 2002 for $1.5 billion. Musk’s share: $180 million.

