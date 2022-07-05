Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku has opened up about his wives not wanting him to take a fifth wife

The Uthando Nesthembu star spoke in an interview ahead of the premiere of the third season of his show about polygamy, Mnakwethu

Mseleku revealed that he has held a number of meetings with his wives over the plan of taking another wife, but they've so far rejected the plan

Musa Mseleku's wives are still not happy about him taking a fifth wife. The Uthando Nesthembu reality TV star is reportedly still trying to convince them to allow him to get hitched to the fifth wife.

‘Uthando Nesthembu’ star Musa Mseleku opened up about his wives not wanting him to take a fifth wife. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The third season of the polygamist's show, Mnakwethu will debut on Tuesday, 5 July on Mzansi Magic. He shared that the viewers of the show should expect to see polygamy from the modern view.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Musa revealed that he has called a number of meetings with his wives, but "my plan has been rejected". Musa Mseleku further shared that he'll continue persuading them until they all agree, saying that he doesn't want any of his wives to leave him.

"And I'm doing it the modern way. If it was before, I'd be telling them that I'm taking."

Uthando Nesthembu viewers slam Musa Mseleku for dating MaKhumalo's relative

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Uthando Nesthembu viewers are not happy about Musa Mseleku's behaviour. The polygamist is said to be dating another woman on top of the four wives he has.

The viewers of the show slammed the host of Mnakwethu because his side chick's surname is Khumalo. The fans feel sorry for his fourth wife, Thobile, because she's also a Khumalo.

The fans got hot under the collar when Mseleku mentioned that he would get another woman from the Khumalo clan to give him kids because MaKhumalo has not given birth since they got married a few years back. The fuming viewers were shook when they found out that Mseleku is already dating a lady whose surname is Khumalo.

