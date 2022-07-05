Lion King composer Lebo M has apparently tied the knot for the seventh time after exchanging vows with Pretty Samuels in front of a magistrate

The Grammy-winning music producer and his new wife reportedly kept their February marriage a secret because they didn't want to attract media attention

Lebo M and Pretty started dating after she became the president of the Lebo M Foundation and got married under a year after his break-up with Angela Ngani-Casara

Lion King composer Lebo M is a married man again. The Grammy-winning producer reportedly got hitched to businesswoman Pretty Samuels in February this year.

‘Lion King’ composer Lebo M has tied the knot for the seventh time. Image: @thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

The media personality and Pretty did not want to attract media attention when they said "I do". Lebo M has now tied the knot for a whopping seventh time!

Sunday World reports that a source revealed that the lovebirds exchanged vows in front of a magistrate. The source further shared that their big wedding will take place in summer.

According to The South African, Pretty, who is in her 40s, started dating her 57-year-old hubby after she became the president of his Lebo M Foundation.

Lebo M got hitched to Samuels under a year after he ended his relationship with ex-wife Angela Ngani-Casara. Angela and the world-renowned composer broke up in April 2021 following their third failed attempt at making their romance work.

