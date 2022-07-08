Idols SA has taken to social media to share that they're switching things up on the upcoming Season 18 of the singing competition

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo makes his return as a judge and he'll be joined by Thembi Seete and rapper JR on the judges panel when the show premieres on 17 July

The show's viewers shared mixed reactions to the show's new judges with many saying they can't wait to watch Boom Shaka's Thembi Seete

Idols SA's social media team has taken to the timeline to excitedly share that the singing competition is switching things up on the upcoming Season 18.

Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete are judges on Season 18 of 'Idols SA'.

Source: Instagram

The show will make a return on Mzansi Magic on 17 July. A new judging panel consists of Somizi Mhlongo, who is returning for the second time as a judge, and Thembi Seete and rapper JR both of whom will make their debut when the Season 18 premieres.

Taking to Twitter, the Idols SA social media manager shared a cool clip officially introducing all the show's judges. The caption of the post reads:

"The wait is almost over! #IdolsSA season 18 is coming in HOT??! A new judging panel will be rocking with us from the 17th of July on @MzansiMagic Ch 161 at 17:30. Don't miss out!"

EWN reports that close to 9 000 hopefuls auditioned for this year's season. The publication added that this season's theme is "Singing a Different Tune". Peeps shared mixed reactions over the show's new judges.

@RukandaSandra commented:

"Idols will never be the same without Unathi and Randall."

@BloemJoshua wrote:

"I'm here for Thembi."

@ndailenoshisho added:

"For as long as Thembi is there."

Idols SA bids farewell to Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DStv announced they were pursuing a new approach to stay competitive for the 18th season of the popular singing competition.

Mzansi learnt with surprise that M-Net and Mzansi Magic will not be retaining Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi as judges for the upcoming season.

The broadcasting service expressed gratitude to Randall, who'd been on the show since the first episode was aired on 10 March 2002, and Unathi, who judged on the last 10 seasons, for their time as judges.

M-Net's channel director for local entertainment channels, Shirley Adonisi, elaborated on the decision to end the relationship with the pair.

