Mohale Motaung, Somizi's estranged husband and media personality, has flown to Paris to celebrate his 27th birthday.

Mohale Motaung has jetted off to Paris to celebrate his 27th birthday. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

That is a familiar destination for the media personality, having been proposed by Somizi in March 2018 there. Somizi and Mohale even participated in the couple's "lock of love" tradition while visiting the city of love.

Mohale has shared the following posts on his Instagram:

Many South African celebrities, including Somizi, have been clowning Somizi and Mohale's "lock of love" whenever they visited the Seine River lock bridge. According to The South African news publication, Mohale has also joined in on the joke of bringing back the lock that clearly did not serve its purpose as the former couple is divorcing.

What are Somhale's most recent divorce developments?

Somizi and Mohale have been making headlines and Twitter trends since their divorce was announced. It didn't help that the Idols SA judge has claimed that Mohale was demanding half of his estate. As a result, many people on the internet dubbed Mohale a "money heist."

Mohale is expected to give the public his side of the story in a Showmax tell-all that will be broadcast on August 4 in the same way that Somizi has been doing so in his reality show Living The Dream With Somizi.

'Living the Dream With Somizi': Savage remarks about Mohale Motaung by Somizi Mhlongo leave Mzansi floored

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo's breakup with Mohale Motaung has been a spectacle for Mzansi to witness on Living the Dream With Somizi.

The reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo recently said goodbye to his ex Mohale Motaung by putting away his items that were still in Somizi's house. Speaking to the directors of Living the Dream With Somizi while packing Mohale's things away, Somizi said (among other things):

"Not even once did I think that one day I would be packing his clothes and that our marriage would be ending.”

