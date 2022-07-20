Zodwa Wabantu has acknowledged being slapped with a letter of demand from lawyers instructing her to pay back R10 000 she owes an events planner

The promoter, Deborah Dlamini, wants her deposit back after the reality TV star failed to pitch at an event she had put together in June

The exotic dancer, who is busy at an initiation school, has been instructed to pay the money within seven days, and she promised to sort the issue out

Zodwa Wabantu has been slapped with a letter of demand for R10 000. Image: @zodwalibram.

Source: Instagram

Deborah decided to involve her lawyers because it has been a month since she paid the exotic dancer the R10 000 deposit. Zodwa pulled a no-show at the Men Cave event on 4 June at The Farm Guest Lodge.

TshisaLIVE reports that the reality TV star was ordered to pay within seven days. Zodwa Wabantu told the publication that she's busy with at an initiation school after accepting her ancestral calling, hence she forgot about the R10 000 issue.

She acknowledged receiving the letter from Deborah's lawyers and promised to call the promoter.

"I will call Dee. I was not really following up on it. I have so much going on in my life."

Zodwa Wabantu chooses ancestral calling over her career

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu is letting her career take the back seat while focusing on her ancestral calling. The controversial media personality told her fans that she was in the process of accepting her calling in a social media post a while back.

She shared a picture rocking traditional clothes in a stream, confirming that she had accepted the calling. The exotic dancer later took to her Instagram page to share with her followers that her fame is nothing compared to the lady she is becoming.

Zodwa, holding a horn while covered in traditional clothes in a stream, also revealed that the artefact belonged to her ancestor and is honoured to be using it.

