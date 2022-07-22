South African music composer Mthandeni Mvelase passed away, and Duma Ndlovu was affected by the loss of his industry peer

Screenplay writer Duma Ndovu took the time to share a heartfelt tribute to Mthandeni Mvelase's life

Duma Ndlovu painted a picture of Mthandeni Mvelase as someone who had a sad life and deserved more for his talent

Mthandeni Mvelase passed away on 21 July, leaving a gaping hole in the South African entertainment industry. Many were distraught by the actor's passing, including Duma Ndlovu, the creator of the hit soapie, Muvhango.

Mthandeni Mvelase's passing hit hard for Duma Ndlovu, who shared details of the late music composer's sad life. Image: Facebook/Duma Ndlovu/Mthandeni Mvelase

Source: Facebook

Duma was well-acquainted with Mthandeni Mvelase. The two were familiar with each other at the beginning of their careers, and Duma shared his pain over how the legendary composer met his end.

Duma Ndlovu tells all about Mthandeni Mvelsa's life

According to TimeLIVE, Duma Ndlovu shared a touching letter dedicated to his late friend and iconic music composer Mthandeni Mvelase. Mthandeni did notable work on various hit soapies, such as Muvhango, Imbewu, Uzalo, Soul City and more.

Duma says the musician was a troubled soul who always had problems, from suffering a bitter divorce that "ate away at his soul" to being "his own worst enemy". Duma said that even after Mthandeni "gave his life to creating some of the most memorable music this country has had", he remained in the shadows and in the background all his life". The letter told a painful truth about the state of Mthandeni Mvelase's life when he died.

Dumas's letter about Mthandeni says that the composer died destitute without recognition for his talent. Duma said society did not do the most to help a troubled man. He wrote:

" We, as a society, have let Mvelase down. At the time of his death he had no place to stay and we either turned a blind eye or did not investigate enough how we could help him. I also tried as best as I could to help 1,000 times but Mthandeni was mostly his own enemy."

Duma concluded by saying that those who loved Mathandeni will pull together to bury him with dignity. Duma said this was the least they could do after all of the composer's contributions.

Netizens express sadness over how society failed Mthandeni Mvelase

Many were touched by the letter to the late music composer. Netizens shared their condolences with Duma.

Muzi Vilakazi

"I was with him two weeks back eMhlanga we spoke laughed at "The Journey", the Switzerland show. He raised alot of things with his durban life and the industry itself ewu kufa ulinukuit feels like we failed you Mvelase kubuhlungu."

Musa KaMkhethwa

"Beautifully and sincerely written Ngonyama. Indeed 'we should have tried harder.' Rest well Mvelase mfowethu. One will never in word, do justice to express how valuable you have been. What a gift!"

Bawinile Ntshaba commented:

"Oh Nkosi yami uMthandeni. May your soul rest in peace Mvelase ,Ngoza !!!

Sbu Zondi commented:

"Eyi…this is sad. I met him at The Playhouse in 1997, working with MaDlokovu, a genius and master strategist. May he rest in peace."

Thuli Mamv Mvelase commented:

"Mthembu ulale ngoxolo. We should have tried harder."

Sweetness Mkhize commented:

Hawu Mvelase bakithi Lala ngoxolo Bhuti ❤️ Ngiyabonga ngegalelo lakho olidlalile kwezomculo nakwezamaciko, Mambazo The Musical was musically strong because of you you made me sing the way I have never thought I’m capable of❤️"

Lucas Senyatso commented:

"This is so heartbreaking. One of the coolest cats I know. Iyoh‍."

Winnie Khumalo commented:

"May his soul rest in peace...Ngiphelelwe amandla."

