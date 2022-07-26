Rapper Gigi Lamayne was having fun dancing to her song Gedlela featuring Lwah Ndlunkulu and Mr Smeg

Gigi Lamayne showed off her dancing side as she was thoroughly enjoying her latest amapiano bop done with famous Twitter celebrity Mr Smeg

Many followers of the rapper were impressed with Gigi Lamayne's moves while getting down to the song Gedlela

Gigi Lamayne is excited about her track with Mr Smeg as she charmed fans with some fresh moves on her amapiano track 'Gedlela'. Image: Instagram/@gigi_lamayne

South Africans showed Gigi Lamayne some love while showing off her dancing skills. Gigi Lamyne was getting down to her track Gedlela alongside Twitter Fave, Mr Smeg.

Gigi Lamayne's video of her dancing to Gedlela charmed her fans. Many showered the rapper with compliments on her rhythm.

Netizens taken by Gigi Lamyne's moves to Gedlela featuring Lwah Ndlunkulu and Mr Smeg

Rapper Gigi Lamayne dipped her toes into the amapiano world. Gigi hopped onto a track with Mr Smeg and Lwah Ndlunkulu to create Gedlela.

Gigi grooved to the song's beat as she enjoyed a dance break. Followers were impressed by her flawless moves as they showered her with compliments.

@mellowgladden808 commented:

"I like the energy"

@its_roxxy_m commented:

"Siyakwazi dancer nah❤️"

@fisokuhle_pro_shezi commented:

"Washaaaaa"

@sinethemba.gonya.77

"You're mastering it Mogel"

@wayxulu commented:

"Hi Gigi thank you for everything you are spiritual gifted. "

Gigi Lamayne shoots her shot, aiming for the epic 'Black Panther' franchise

Briefly News previously reported that Gigi Lamayne is one of the most successful female rappers in South Africa, but it seems she is ready to take over the big screen. In a recent social media post, she stated that she wants to join the Black Panther franchise, and tweeps rallied the rapper to claim her spot.

This year, it seems Gigi has set her sights on international domination. Already having clinched a massive partnership deal with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Africa, she now wants to move to the big screen.

