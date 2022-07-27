A video of Kamo Mphela in action at the recent Scorpion Kings Live event is doing the rounds on social media

The Amapiano artist and her dance crew were getting down to her hit song Nkulunkulu when the video was filmed

The yanos star's fans praised her and her choreographer for giving the people who packed the venue what they came to see

A video of Kamo Mphela performing at the Scorpion Kings Live event is doing the rounds on the timeline. The Amapiano star set the stage on fire with her amazing dance skills.

Kamo Mphela and her dancers set the stage on fire at the Scorpion Kings Live event. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the Nkulunkulu hitmaker is doing her thing with her crew of dancers. The stunner's stans went cray-cray when their fave bust major moves to her Nkulunkulu song.

The trending video was posted on Twitter by her apparent choreographer Litchi Hov.

Many took to Lithi Hov's comment section to praise Kamo Mphela for giving her fans what they came to see during her performance.

@Zukolatest commented:

"I’ve been waiting for an all-round performing SA artist since Chomee and Kamo is here, giving us more than we asked for. She’s the moment."

@thandograham wrote:

"She's like the Beyoncé of the new generation - from standing performance to energy!!! She's top in her game, just disappointed that she was never given a headset microphone or ear microphone."

@CalvenLusenga said:

"If she CHARGES ANYTHING LESS THAN 300 K SHE MUST UP HER PRICE THIS IS A WORLD CLASS PERFORMANCE KAMO MPHELA IS A LOT. BEYONCÉ MUST WORK WITH HER."

@shortiemash commented:

"Kamo Mphela’s team performance is magnificent. Choreography on point.I love it for her."

@khanyieMcBird wrote:

"Give the choreographer and stylist their flowers also please."

@sonoftherainbow added:

"He is the choreographer, Litchi Hov is the man behind this dope-ness!"

Kamo Mphela dances it up in Italy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kamo Mphela got dragged after a video of her dancing it up in Italy surfaced on social media. The Amapiano artist and dancer is living the soft life in Italy and she decided to get down to a banging Gqom song and filmed the whole thing.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and posted the clip of the stunner busting major moves on the streets of Italy, and her fans were here for it.

Trolls decided to come for her dance moves. The haters claimed that some of Kamo's moves in the clip are "outdated", but her fans jumped to her defence

