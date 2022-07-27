Top South African rapper Gigi Lamayne has joined the podcast craze with a podcast titled Point of View With Gigi

The stunner who swore that her show is going to outdo all the other podcasts said she will be focusing on sharing knowledge and information without judgement

She also added that viewers will be awarded the opportunity to get to know some stars that they only see on social media

Award-winning Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne has joined the podcast trend by launching her show titled Point of View With Gigi. The star said fans can look forward to explosive conversations and guests.

Gigi Lamayne has announced that she launched her podcast, 'Point of View With Gigi Lamayne'. Image: @gigi_lamayne.

Source: Instagram

The Mashonisa hitmaker said the podcast has been in the works for a while, but it is finally here. She said the show is about getting candid about different topics with different guests without any judgements. She said:

"It's all about sharing knowledge, information, and wisdom without a point of judgement." "Of course, it's also to get to know some people that you guys might only know from social media."

According to News24, the star's first guest was controversial Only Fans model Nomagugu Samke. Per the publication, Gigi Lamayne and her guest touched on Nomagugu's career, and she also discussed how she ended up being in adult entertainment. They even conducted an HIV test on the show.

The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu set to be honoured with an International Women of Power Award

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Thuso Mbedu is getting more recognition for her incredible work. The actress who has been making strides and bagging international roles is set to receive an award.

Mbedu, whose highly anticipated movie The Woman King is set to premiere soon, will be receiving an honouree award from Heirs Of Afrika.

According to ZAlebs, the organisation stated that Thuso Mbedu was going to receive the International Women of Power Award for the work she has been doing. Heading to their Instagram page, Heirs of Afrika noted all on Mbedu's accolades, among them being listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2018 as well as receiving an Emmy nomination.

