Thuso Mbedu has been making strides on the international scale, flying the South African flag high

The actress who made her debut on the global scene with her unmatched performance in The Underground Railroad is set to make another big win

The Woman King star is set to receive the honouree International Women of Power Award from Heirs Of Afrika

Thuso Mbedu is getting more recognition for her incredible work. The actress who has been making strides and bagging international roles is set to receive an award.

'The Underground Railroad' star Thuso Mbedu is set to be honoured with an award by Heirs of Afrika. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mbedu whose highly anticipated movie The Woman King is set to premier soon will be receiving an honouree award from Heirs Of Afrika.

According to ZAlebs, the organisation stated that Thuso Mbedu was going to receive the International Women of Power Award for the work she has been doing.

Heading to their Instagram page, Heirs of Afrika noted all on Mbedu's accolades among them being listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2018 as well as receiving an Emmy nomination. The caption read:

"We are honored to announce the INCREDIBLE Thuso Mbedu as an honoree for the 2022 International Women of Power Awards. The South African QUEEN is a force to be reckoned with on screen.

