Mpho Modise, popularly known as Mo G, has been fired from Metro FM. A seasoned broadcaster who has worked for reputable stations such as Kaya 959, Mo G was relieved of his duties due to a material breach of contract.

Mo G steered the wheel at the station from Monday to Thursday, hosting the popular talk and music show Let's Talk About It from 9 pm until midnight.

According to TimesLIVE, the station's business manager Kina Nhlengethwa confirmed that Mo G was axed from the station in a statement. He also added that more information pertaining to the matter will be shared in due course.

Nhlengethwa also thanked the staff who are holding down the fort in Mo G's absence. He said:

"The SABC has parted ways with Mr Mpho Modise, also known as Mo G. This follows the termination of his contract due to a material breach of contract"

