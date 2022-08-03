Zola 7 has taken to social media to let Mzansi know that he's back in business and feeling much better

The Kwaito Legend and former Yizo Yizo actor has been going through the most in the past couple of months due to his ill health

The media personality expressed that he's ready for work and many took to his comment section to welcome him back after being away from the limelight

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Zola 7 has taken to the timeline to assure his fans that he's feeling good again. The legendary Kwaito star made headlines recently because of his ill health.

Zola 7 has shared that he's ready to get back to work. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

The Umdlwembe hitmaker and former Yizo Yizo actor even let Mzansi know that he's ready to get back to work. He hasn't been working for a long time because of his life issues but now feels ready to get back to studio and record new songs.

The TV presenter took to Twitter to share a snap of himself looking lively. Zola 7 captioned the snap:

"He has risen! I feel brand new, now let's work."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The star's fans took to his comment section to welcome him back to the entertainment space. Some even advised him to stay away from bad friends and focus on himself.

@KgaogeloTsoka commented:

"I'm very much happy for you my brother....ola 7."

@bulumko_tobi wrote:

"Welcome back my hero."

@KhomolaSedzani said:

"Guluva is back."

@chavtz75 commented:

"Welcome back King. God is able no matter how difficult it is... He will always show the new path... happy for you boy."

@KidiPotse wrote:

"We thank God for your recovery and healing, you really scared the hell out of us Zola, don't do that to us anymore. All the best ntanga, may God be with you and guide your ways."

@MahlatseMogal10 added:

"Welcome back Mr Dlamini, no one can take away the God given talent. The ball is in your hands now, Mr Dlamini. All he needs to do is to stay away from the bad friends and focus on his journey, then the Almighty will pave the way for him."

Shauwn Mkhize shows love to Zola 7, let him drive her lux whip

In other news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize came through for Zola 7. The flamboyant businesswoman opened her heart and wallet for the legendary musician who was not doing well at the time.

The reality TV star heed the call from concerned peeps who had been begging financially stable people to help the former Yizo Yizo actor. In the emotional clip doing the rounds on social media, Khizo also lifted Zola's spirit by letting him drive one of her expensive whips, the Bentley.

Peeps took to the timeline to share their thoughts on the reality TV star's kind gesture. Many praised her for showing love and support to the media personality who helped many needy people in his heyday.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News