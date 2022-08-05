The death of Amapiano artist Killer Kau last year saddened many people, especially those close to him, including his manager Mpho Makua

Makua not only lost a talent to nurture but also a brother; he claims he has not been the same since Kau's death, even going to therapy to heal

The manager is currently planning an annual memorial service to honour Kau and preserve his legacy in the music industry

Killer Kau’s manager, Mpho Makua, says he is planning an annual memorial service for his "brother". Image: @killerkau_rsa and @kingovtheyouth

Source: Instagram

Mpho Makua, the late Killer Kau's manager, has finally spoken out about the impact the Amapiano star's death has had on his life.

Killer Kau died in an accident in Rustenburg last August while on his way to one of his packed shows. The accident also claimed the lives of fellow artists Mpura, Khanya "The Voice" Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and Thando TD.

Talking to TshisaLIVE, Makua said that he has been seeing a therapist since the terrible accident. To help him maintain his sanity, he and Kau's family have planned an annual memorial service to honour the lives lost on that terrible day.

"We want to breed a new culture of keeping the legacy going on like Nelson Mandela who passed away a long time ago, but we have Nelson Mandela Day where people do good based on the type of person he was."

Mpho shared the following on Instagram, including a long agenda for the day and all the venues where the various activities will take place:

