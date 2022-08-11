Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele's social media shows that they continue to be happily in love in their marriage

Sphelele gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into a romantic day that she spent with her husband, Itumeleng Khune

Fans of Sphelele and Itumemleng Khune could not help but be completely in awe of their obvious romance, as they shared some cosy moments

Sphelele Khune took the time to share some details of her romantic time with hubby Itumeleng Khune in a video of their date. Image: Instagram/@laaylaymak

Source: Instagram

Sphelele continues to be smitten by her soccer star husband, Itumeleng Khune. Sphelele shared how they spent a relaxing day in a romantic spa.

Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele look happier than ever in the social media post. Supporters could not stop gushing over how perfect that couple is for each other.

Itumeleng Khune and his wife Spehele get cosy on spa date

Sphelele's video of her day with her husband Itumeleng shows details of everything from signing in to the spa and making their way to the massage tables. Sphelele included some saucy pictures of her barely clothed bae.

In the clip, Itu and Sphe also spend some romantic time in the spa's hot tub. Watch the video on Sphe's Instagram post.

@ntandoyenkoosi commented:

"So therapeutic, enjoy! Waiting for another baby. Ningangishayi"

@alletaneziwe commented:

"Hayi kodwa guys abafazi nana girlfriend e faves zam bayababa shem. I just remind you guys because you know. [My faves' girlfriends are all hot]"

@mazibukodelisane commented:

"Love is beautiful ."

@mhlongo.k commented:

Love is beautiful ❤️ Soulmate Wow You have it @laaylaymak ."

@rosamasoka commented:

"Can I be adopted please, you guys were supposed to be my parents."

Source: Briefly News