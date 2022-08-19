TKZee Kwaito star Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala was honoured by all his loved ones, including his sister, parents and friend of ten years

Magesh passed away on 15 August 2022 and was laid to rest four days later, surrounded by those who loved and cared for him most

Mzansi was able to witness their music hero Magesh being laid to rest, and countless condolences poured in from many netizens

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Magesh was officially laid to rest on 19 August, with the music legend's family and friends in attendance. Magesh was well remembered with a number of speeches in his honour.

Magesh's funeral was emotional as friends and family gathered to honour the memory of a beloved kwaito icon. Image: Facebook/TKZee

Source: Facebook

Magesh's funeral was an emotional affair as everyone spoke highly of him. Magesh's sister Dineo Tshabalala and her parents gave teary-eyed accounts of their relationship with the late Magesh.

Magesh fondly remembered by paren and sister Dineo Tshabalala

According to TimesLive, Magesh's parents gave their eulogy in a statement read by Floyd Mbele, the Orlando Pirates officer. Magesh's parents remember their son as someone who was all about song and happiness. They believe that their beloved boy will make a wonderful addition to heaven. They said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"You are going to make a beautiful angel."

Tokollo's family is reeling from his death as they expressed how they've been left with many questions. Magesh's sister Dineo expressed how she relied on her brother as she said:

"He was my shield. Standing here in front of you knowing my shield won't be here is daunting but I know he will always be with me. "

Lucky Ramapepe was Magesh's decade-old friend, and he expressed that he has no doubt that Magesh's spirit lives on. He said:

"We used to talk about death a lot. He said to me that a person does not die. Your spirit will never die. I believe Tokollo is not dead, he is among us because he strongly believed in that."

Netizens pay final respects to Magesh

All the tributes to Magesh had netizens moved across social media as many tuned in on the national live stream. Many commenters on Twitter had messages of comfort to Magesh's loved ones as they watched the service.

Itumeleng Roxley Seakgoe commented:

"Rest in peace, Magesh."

@KGMoeketsi commented:

"This Ramapepe gentleman paints a beautiful picture of Magesh as a friend."

Thabiso Masuthe commented:

"Rest in power Magesh you ran a beautiful race."

@Tlale_K commented:

"What a beautiful send off #MageshFuneral"

Mmaditshaba Mashego commented:

"Rest in peace Gesh la Magesh."

"We changed the world": Kabelo opens up about losing Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala

Briefly News previously reported that Kabelo Mabalane has finally opened up about Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala's passing. The TKZee frontman succumbed to epilepsy on Monday, 15 August.

Kabelo, Magesh and Zwai Bala made Mzansi dance during their heydays back in the late 90s and early 2000. Taking to social media on the day of Magesh's funeral, Kabelo broke his silence on the passing of his friend and bandmate.

Kabelo shared a snap of Magesh on his official Instagram account. Kabza sang Magesh's praises in his post. He shared that they've known each other for 30 years.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News