Heartbroken Kabelo Mabalane has finally opened up following the passing of TKZee member Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala

The musician shared a touching message to his late bandmate on the day of his funeral following Magesh's untimely passing on Monday

Kabelo shared that TKZee impacted a generation and praised Magesh for his pivotal role in shaping the Mzansi music industry

Kabelo Mabalane has finally opened up about Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala's passing. The TKZee frontman succumbed to epilepsy on Monday, 15 August.

Kabelo Mabalane has opened up about losing TKZee bandmate Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala. Image: @kabelomabalane, @zeebala

Kabelo, Magesh and Zwai Bala made Mzansi dance during their heydays back in the late 90s and early 2000. Taking to social media on the day of Magesh's funeral, Kabelo broke his silence on the passing of his friend and bandmate.

Kabelo shared a snap of Magesh on his official Instagram account. Kabza sang Magesh's praises in his post. He shared that they've known each other for 30 years.

According to ZAlebs, Bouga Luv also said:

"Mfana, we changed the world and impacted a generation. You’ve left an indelible mark, you can be very proud of yourself."

Mzansi musicians and Kabelo's fans took to his comment section to comfort him after he shared the touching message. Some thanked TKZee for making them dance during their youth days.

oscarmbo commented:

" 'I know that you somewhere out there, thank you for time & I’ll see you out there!'."

mampintsha_shimora said:

"Unkulunkulu Abe naye kanye nomndeni wakhe (God be with him and his family)."

kgolodaguru_exp wrote:

"Thank you guys for making my youth. RIP Magesh."

kese.maema commented:

"A great loss for all of us. May you be comforted by God's love TKZee family."

cooshel29 said:

"CHANGED AND IMPACTED A GENERATION, SIBONGE."

sanelemzimela7 added:

"You guys have no idea just how much you changed my life and inspired me... Condolences to you."

Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala heartbroken over Magesh's death

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TKZee members Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala are reportedly heartbroken following the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala. The Kwaito trio's frontman passed away on Monday, 15 August.

TKZee's business manager Refiloe Ramogase expressed that the two remaining group members feel as though they lost a blood brother after Magesh succumbed to epilepsy.

ZAlebs reports that Refiloe told Daily Sun that Kabelo and Zwai have not spoken to the media yet because it's like they lost a sibling, adding that "they are going through a lot".

