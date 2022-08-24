K.O and Big Zulu had the hip-hop community in uproar as they exchanged diss tracks that were a hit with fans

K.O recently gave props to Big Zulu for challenging South African rappers in his daring rap song 150 Bars

As one of the few rappers who responded to Big Zulu and K.O 's decision to be friendly on social media had many fans divided

K.O was in the headlines after dropping Omega Freestyle in response to Big Zulu's call out. The two artists' musical clash had many hip-hop fans excited.

K.O applauded big Zulu for starting rap beef with his latest hip-hop hit, '150 Bars'. Image: Instagram/@mrcashtime/@bigzulu_sa

K.O took the time to acknowledge Big Zulu's hard work. The Caracara hitmaker complimented Big Zulu on his efforts to add freshness to South African hip-hop.

K.O thankful for Big Zulu's diss track

K.O took to Twitter to share a post expressing his gratitude that Big Zulu made hip hop exciting again by bringing back rap's diss track culture. He wrote:

"Big Zulu brought back all the excitement SA hip-hop was in dire need of. Respect that man."

Many hip-hop fans were that K.O is giving credit where credit is due. Other netizens did not appreciate the friendly words as they thought the rappers should at least pretend to be in conflict.

@Bibo_George commented:

"This is not hip-hop! Dissing each other and then hugging it out a day after? Mxm."

@jaycorleeon commented:

"It’s not even beef , hip-hop in SA is dead."

@ta_combo commented:

"Le beef ihamba ne humility is starting to bore me."

@Lewanika_Lesedi commented:

"This is what I love to see, healthy competition and respect. Big Zulu making history."

@papizwane2 commented:

"Ayikho lento yenu! You’re supposed to pretend that you’re really beefing so that it gains momentum! Now it just looks like promo."

@Hlapane_the_A commented:

"Let's give credit."

