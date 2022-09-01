Kelly Khumalo has called "tjatjarag" ancestors and the people with gifts to stop sharing people's secrets on the timeline

The Empini hitmaker advised the gogos and mkhulus to use DMs or contact people directly if they've had visions or have a spiritual message for them

The reality TV star's fans took to her comment section and agreed with her, adding that some of the gifted people chase clout on social media

Kelly Khumalo has taken to her timeline to slam social media prophets and sangomas. The singer shaded them and their ancestors for being too forward.

Kelly Khumalo has called “tjatjarag” ancestors and sangomas out in a video she posted. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

The Empini singer took to social media to warn the traditional healers to stop sharing people's secrets and revelations on the timeline. She advised them to communicate the prophecies and secrets on the DMs instead of sharing them on their timelines for all to see.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Kelly asked the sangomas to stop using their gifts the wrong way. She captioned her post:

"Someone had to say it. Morning."

She advised the gogos and mkhulus who have social media accounts to stop trying to prove to people that they have gifts.

"Stop this thing of having tjatjarag ancestors. Stop it."

Social media users took to the star's comment section and agreed with her. They accused them of chasing clout.

refilwemodiselle commented:

"People nje just don’t respect the gift. One that truly understands the sensitivity knows the decorum."

hermajesty_raro wrote:

"At least someone said it yaz."

denise_dadlyn said:

"Couldn’t have been said any better. Tjooo kuzani booo."

noma_putsoane commented:

"Thank you!!! Someone had to say this!"

sibongilendumo wrote:

"Aweee Kelly, it's true maan, abogogo base Instagram bathanda I attention nje mxm (Instagram gogos love attention)."

themby.love added:

"They be chasing clout."

Kelly Khumalo issues stern warning after major public backlash

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo took to social media to send a strong warning to her naysayers in light of the major public backlash she received over her comments about her late baby dad, Senzo Meyiwa.

In a minute-long clip, the singer warned peeps not to mess with other people's children because they don't have an idea how strong their ancestors are or the God they pray too is.

The reality TV star's message received mixed reactions. Some of her followers also warned her to also watch out for the murdered goalkeeper's ancestors.

Source: Briefly News