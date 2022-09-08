Musa Khawula, a controversial social media blogger, has taken to Twitter to share a trending video

This time, it was Kamo Wama BBW who showed up on Musa Khawula's page with a live performance that had everyone talking

South African internet users flocked to Musa Khawula's comments section to respond to the viral video by body-shaming Kamo

Kamo Wama BBM, who collaborated on the hit song Ama BBW with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, is currently being dragged on social media.

'Ama BBW' hitmaker Kamo's performance has set tongues wagging on social media. Image: @kamo_wamabbw

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Musa Khawula, a controversial blogger, posted a video of the star rocking a lit crowd. Kamo can be seen wearing body-revealing clothing in the video. Kamo Wama BBW is dressed in a white crop top that exposes her stomach.

Musa Khawula tweeted the following trending video depicting Kamo's stage:

Mzansi reacts to the viral clip by body-shaming Kamo Wama BBW

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"She looks very unhealthy."

@KagisoBishop1 wrote:

"Am I the only one who thought her bre*sts are out?"

@HarmonyBongane shared:

"Not to body shame or anything of that sort, but why can't she use that energy for gym!?? You can't convince me that this is healthy, no matter how woke you claim, this is not it!"

@_ShaunKeyz posted:

"For God to bless me with such confidence️️️"

@Ntombiz45832307 replied:

"It's not that I'm body shaming her but I have a question, what is this? other kids will do anything for this fame nonsense."

@CastleLarger commented:

"Why are the people in her circle not protecting her? Also is she a she, these days it's hard to tell."

@Londolani01 also said:

"If you give an honest opinion peeps will say it's body shaming."

@MilesThumber also wrote:

"We're just handing out platforms to irrelevant people now."

@SamTrong3 also shared:

"Every time I see an overweight woman, I think of Kevin Samuels... "Gentlemen, this is what black women think black men deserve" ‍"

@Mam_Bhele also replied:

"We need to dress for our body types sometimes. There's nothing wrong with going for what you want."

@Xavier__101 added:

"She looks like she's not from this world. She looks like a Pregnant alien with 4 b**bs."

Source: Briefly News