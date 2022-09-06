Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to inform his fans that his diss track 4 Steps Back has received over 500k views on YouTube

Mufasa's diss track is a response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars , in which the Voicemail singer dragged all South African Hip Hop rappers

Netizens have flocked to Cassper Nyovest's comments section to express their reactions to the news, with many expressing mixed feelings

Cassper Nyovest has hinted that he still holds the throne in the South African hip-hop scene.

Cassper Nyovest is ecstatic after '4 Steps Back' hit 500k views on YouTube. Image: Oupa Bopape/GettyImages and @casspernyovest/Instagram

Cassper announced on Twitter to his devoted fans that his diss track 4 Steps Back has received over 500 000 views. Briefly News rechecked the views, and the controversial video now has over 600,000 views on YouTube.

Cassper Nyovest boasted on Twitter saying:

"#4stepsBack sitting on 518 0000 views in 2 days! Im in charge ! That's how #CassperReply"

Cassper Nyovest's announcement has netizens confused

@OlubamijiIdowu said:

"2 days and you never make a million views that’s bad my favorite make a million views in 16 hours or less than 24 hours."

@PsSangweni shared:

"No thank you fans whatsoever? Wow, you are in charge indeed."

@SSindile posted:

"Haters come to this side and feed your hunger."

@BaloyiJabulani7 wrote:

"You should be thanking us not praising yourself "

@terrance_nzama replied:

"Still doesn't change the fact that it's the worst diss track ever...but I still respect you.

@VistoMavisto also said:

"You’re my favourite case, but Without being biased tho Big Zulu is still sitting on the throne."

@Sifiso51164112 also commented:

"Not that it was nice. We just wanted to check how trashy it was."

@amandlenkosii also shared:

" Big Zulu did 1 million in a day."

@MarumoMashigo weighed in:

"Yeah that is the Mufasa I know, doing what everyone knows about you, those who don't know ask AKA the rapper."

@psmyeni added:

"I'm watching this every day a minimum of 3times till it hits a million."

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker recently released the diss track two days ago. This was a response to Big Zulu, who started the beef by dissing all South African hip-hop rappers in a song. Big Zulu prompted not only Cass' reply, but also other famous rappers such as K.O, Kwesta, and Duncan to respond to the claims made by the Voicemail singer.

Big Zulu shares snaps with Kwesta and K.O after juicy hip-hop beef, rap fans react: “Where is Duncan”

Briefly News previously reported that Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to share snaps of himself with Kwesta and K.O. The rappers trended for the whole of last week after they dissed each other in new songs.

Their beef started when Big Zulu dropped 150 Bars and shaded the entire hip-hop industry, including K.O and Kwesta. In response to Big Zulu's diss track, Kwesta and K.O each released their own tracks roasting Nkabi.

Taking to Twitter, Big Zulu posted pics of the three of them chilling and having a big boys chat. The three stars didn't take their beef to the street, as it only ended in the studio.

