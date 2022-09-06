The official date for Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly's boxing match has been set and Cass can't wait to step into the ring

Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to announce that they'll exchange blows in the celebrity boxing match on 1 October

Most of Mufasa's fans shared that they would have enjoyed seeing Cass box against Big Zulu after they dissed each other in new songs

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Caasper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to announce the official date for his boxing match with Priddy Ugly. The rappers will exchange blows in the celebrity bout on 1 October.

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly will fight on 1 October. Image: @casspernyovest, @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Cass took to social media to let Mzansi know that they have only four weeks left to buy their tickets for the match. This will be Mufasa's second celeb boxing match.

A few months back, the star lost his first bout to singer and actor NaakMusiq. Taking to Twitter to announce the upcoming match, Cassper Nyovest said:

"Me and Priddy Ugly fighting in 4 weeks. This gone be lit !!! Oct 1st!!!! Yall got your tickets yet?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The star's followers took to his comment section and shared that it would have made more sense if he was fighting Big Zulu. Cass and Nkabi viciously dissed each other in their new diss track.

@BabaBongo commented:

"1st October it's big fight then after 20 days A-Reece dropping."

@mjakuzah said:

"YOU VS BIG ZULU... makes more sense though!"

@LwandoScotch wrote:

"Bro have you seen Priddy's arms? Yhooo!!"

@FlowerChildZA commented:

"I cannot wait!!!"

@Sabelo_Mthembu1 said:

"Why are you fighting people we don't know?"

@Shanduu001 wrote:

"It's gonna be really lit, Priddy Ugly can really box."

@RichmanMthembu added:

"Please fight with Big Zulu."

Cassper Nyovest drops 4 Steps Back

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest dropped his Big Zulu diss track, 4 Steps Back. The star's response to Nkabi's 150 Bars has received mixed reactions.

In the song, Mufasa claims the KwaZulu-Natal rapper only blew up after his feature. Nkabi featured the Siyathandana hitmaker in his 2019 track, Ama Million.

Mufasa also shaded Big Zulu for being a Carvela ambassador. Cassper Nyovest also bragged that Big Zulu is renting while he owns a mansion. In most of his bars, he's cursing at Nkabi.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News