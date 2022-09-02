Big Zulu Releases ‘We Run the Road’ Featuring Nasty C, Hip-Hop Fans React: “Can’t Compete With Run Jozi”
- Big Zulu has released his new song titled We Run The Road and hip-hop fans have shared mixed reactions to it
- The rapper features Nasty C and Nigerian rapper Patoranking in the single that dropped on Friday morning, 2 September
- Social media users shared that they're not feeling the song while others claimed Nasty C and Patoranking sounded wack in the track
Big Zulu has dropped his highly-anticipated track featuring Nasty C and Nigerian rapper Patoranking. The single titled We Run The Road dropped on Friday, 2 September.
Nkabi took to his timeline to remind his fans that the single is now available on all digital platforms. The rapper has been trending for the past two weeks.
Hip-hop heads were eagerly waiting to hear Nkabi's new single after he released a smash diss song two weeks ago called 150 Bars. Hyping the new single, Big Zulu wrote on Twitter:
Cassper Nyovest drops '4 Steps Back', hip-hop heads share mixed reactions to Big Zulu diss track: "Nonsense"
"iNkabi Nation. New Single Out. Sekunjalo My New Single ft @patoranking & @Nasty_CSA. It’s out all digital platforms."
The majority of social media users shared that they're not feeling the song. They also accused Nasty C and Patoranking of not bringing their A-game.
@mthizz_SA commented:
"The two features didn't bring their A game but none the less you came and delivered on your part."
@Sbuddahmlangeni said:
"Out of all your songs this is the most boring song I've ever heard. This is trash bro."
@YZYMOOI wrote:
"Your songs are only good on hooks by other people, your raps ruin everything. You sound like an underground rapper."
@mya_syah added:
"This song is horrible Gents.. can't compete with Run Jozi by @MrCashtime x @akaworldwide."
Cassper Nyovest drops Big Zulu diss track
In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has dropped his Big Zulu diss track, 4 Steps Back. The star's response to Nkabi's 150 Bars has received mixed reactions.
Big Zulu announces 'We Run The Road', latest single with Nasty C, Mzansi anticipates hit song: "This collab is massive"
In the song, Mufasa claims the KwaZulu-Natal rapper only blew up after his feature. Nkabi featured the Siyathandana hitmaker in his 2019 track, Ama Million.
Mufasa also shaded Big Zulu for being a Carvela ambassador. In most of his bars, he's cursing at Big Zulu.
Hip-hop heads took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cass' diss song. Some people claimed the single is a miss while others think the song is a hit.
