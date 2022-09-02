Big Zulu has released his new song titled We Run The Road and hip-hop fans have shared mixed reactions to it

The rapper features Nasty C and Nigerian rapper Patoranking in the single that dropped on Friday morning, 2 September

Social media users shared that they're not feeling the song while others claimed Nasty C and Patoranking sounded wack in the track

Big Zulu has dropped his highly-anticipated track featuring Nasty C and Nigerian rapper Patoranking. The single titled We Run The Road dropped on Friday, 2 September.

Big Zulu released 'We Run the Road' featuring Nasty C.

Source: Instagram

Nkabi took to his timeline to remind his fans that the single is now available on all digital platforms. The rapper has been trending for the past two weeks.

Hip-hop heads were eagerly waiting to hear Nkabi's new single after he released a smash diss song two weeks ago called 150 Bars. Hyping the new single, Big Zulu wrote on Twitter:

"iNkabi Nation. New Single Out. Sekunjalo My New Single ft @patoranking & @Nasty_CSA. It’s out all digital platforms."

The majority of social media users shared that they're not feeling the song. They also accused Nasty C and Patoranking of not bringing their A-game.

@mthizz_SA commented:

"The two features didn't bring their A game but none the less you came and delivered on your part."

@Sbuddahmlangeni said:

"Out of all your songs this is the most boring song I've ever heard. This is trash bro."

@YZYMOOI wrote:

"Your songs are only good on hooks by other people, your raps ruin everything. You sound like an underground rapper."

@mya_syah added:

"This song is horrible Gents.. can't compete with Run Jozi by @MrCashtime x @akaworldwide."

Cassper Nyovest drops Big Zulu diss track

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has dropped his Big Zulu diss track, 4 Steps Back. The star's response to Nkabi's 150 Bars has received mixed reactions.

In the song, Mufasa claims the KwaZulu-Natal rapper only blew up after his feature. Nkabi featured the Siyathandana hitmaker in his 2019 track, Ama Million.

Mufasa also shaded Big Zulu for being a Carvela ambassador. In most of his bars, he's cursing at Big Zulu.

Hip-hop heads took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cass' diss song. Some people claimed the single is a miss while others think the song is a hit.

