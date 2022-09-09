Viola Davis got in trouble after joining in with condolences for Queen Elizabeth II, who recently passed away

African American actress Viola Davis reacted to Queen Elizabeth II's death by writing a message dedicated to the British monarch

Netizens were thoroughly unimpressed by Viola Davis as they took the opportunity to remember Queen Elizabeth's crimes during her reign

Viola Davis had to take back her "rest in peace" message for deceased British monarch Queen Elizabeth. Viola Davis was dragged by netizens on the socials for writing a sweet message for Queen Elizabeth.

Viola Davis was quickly slammed for expressing her condolences to Queen Elizabeth until she caved. Image: Instagram Gisela Schober/ Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Viola Davis upset her loyal supporters after showing sympathy for Queen Elizabeth, who died at nearly 100 years old. Viola Davis was met with so much negativity that she had to delete any post that she made morning Queen Elizabeth.

Viola Davis Queen Elizabeth post backfires

Viola Davis reacted to the news about Queen Elizabeth's death at 96 with sadness. In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote:

"Her Majesty dedicated her life to service to her country in the commonwealth with grace and with Grace has started and next journey. RIP Queen Elizabeth II."

The tweet was not well received by fans choosing not to mourn the British monarch because she reigned over a nation that committed many crimes through colonialism. Viola Davis' fanbase did not appreciate seeing their fave pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth. This is especially in light of the fact that Viola will starr in The Woman King, a movie about a female-led African army that fought against colonial forces.

@keydyourcar commented:

"Viola Davis deleted the tweet saying rest in peace to the Queen . I’m glad auntie came to her senses cause stuff that lady."

@Tealmooss commented:

"Viola Davis deleted her sympathetic posts both on Twitter and Instagram, we won. She's black again."

@Viniceo commented:

"Viola deleted that Tweet because of social justice warriors of the internet, who have never done anything to dismantle systems of inequality other than hitting “send” on a post?"

@poeticsoul_l commented:

"Y'all really made Viola Davis delete her posts about Queen Elizabeth? Black Twitter is savage."

8 pics of Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis's stunning photoshoot for Essence magazine

Briefly News previously reported that Thuso Mbedu keeps flying the South African flag high as she is now on the cover of a magazine alongside Hollywood actresses. Thuso Mbedu appeared on the cover of Essence next to Viola Davis and other cast members of The Woman King.

Thuso Mbedu supporters were proud to see the actress among other international stars on the Essence cover. Many South African netizens had actress compliments for the actress's set of pictures.

Thuso Mbedu, shared a post on Twitter to celebrate being the cover of Essence alongside other international stars Viola Davis, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Lashana Lynch and film director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

