The Woman King actresses Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and director Gina Prince-Bythewood, took part in a breathtaking photoshoot for Essence magazine

American actress Viola Davis and South African star Thuso Mbedu were on the cover of Essence alongside other actresses who will be in the upcoming blockbuster The Woman King

Supporters of Thuso Mbedu applauded their breathtaking pictures and expressed their anticipation for the upcoming movie

Thuso Mbedu keeps flying the South African flag high as she is now on the cover of a magazine alongside Hollywood actresses. Thuso Mbedu appeared on the cover of Essence next to Viola Davis and other cast members of The Woman King.

Thuso Mbedu, celebrated being on the cover of a magazine alongside her 'The Woman King' co-stars. Image Instagram/@thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu supporters were proud to see the actress among other international stars on the Essence cover. Many South African netizens had actress compliments for the actress's set of pictures.

Thuso Mbedu, and Viola Davis grace international magazine cover

, shared a post on Twitter to celebrate being the cover of Essence alongside other international stars Viola Davis, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Lashana Lynch and film director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Thuso looks gorgeous in the black and white-themed photoshoot. For the cover, Thuso is in a black dress like all the other actresses on the cover, including Viola.

Thuso shared seven more pictures with all her co-stars looking fierce at different angles and outfits. Thuso wore a black tailored suit with a red sleeves tube top. Many fans congratulated the actress on her talent and the strides she's making internationally.

@yolandaism commented:

"F1 - Thuso in that dress."

@LizzyRaisib commented:

"2022 Belongs to this girl shame she’s been winning forever this year."

@sanelexaba_ commented:

"So proud of you Thuso keep up the amazing work."

@conradicto commented:

"You're the girl that you're meant to be."

@_Yabulela commented:

"I remember your interactions with Dr Musa, how you always wanted to make it to the international level with your talent, and today you’re living your dream I’m so happy for you. You’re blessed beyond measure Thuso."

Source: Briefly News