Troubled singer Dr Malinga has been called out by some unimpressed tweeps for his past post dissing broke South Africans

Dr Malinga, who recently admitted that he's broke and asked for help, had in 2017 roasted broke people when one of his songs was on high rotation on radio

Some social media users claimed the musician sounds arrogant following the successful interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill

Dr Malinga has been blasted by some South Africans for his past post. The singer dissed broke peeps during his hey day.

Trouble singer Dr Malinga was called out for dissing broke people in his past post. Image: @drmalinga

Dr Malinga has been trending on social media since his candid interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG. The star admitted that he was broke and cried for help during the touching interview with MacG.

The taxman took some of his valuables recently and he went to the show to appeal to Mzansi to help him. Some unimpressed people reminded Malinga about the post he made when he had one of the biggest songs in the country about five years ago.

According to ZAlebs, peeps dug the star's old post after he thanked the Chillers and the Podcast and Chill crew for restoring his dignity. In the screenshot shared on Linga's timeline, he poked fun at peeps who were broke in 2017.

Some fans accused Dr Malinga of being arrogant when responding to tweeps after the interview while others alleged that he's a gatekeeper.

@LaryMpofu said:

" 'Thanks bye' sounds arrogant! You deserve to suffer with this kind of wording."

@klaas_radebe added:

"Nawe stop closing doors for Hammanskraal artist and help them please."

Dr Malinga thanks MacG for changing his life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga took to his timeline to express his gratitude to MacG and his crew. The singer trended after his candid interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Mzansi social media users opened their hearts and wallets after the star poured his heart out during the interview. He spoke about his financial troubles after the taxman came after him.

Taking to Twitter, the musician thanked MacG, his co-host and the Chillers for showing him love after the sad interview. Dr Malinga captioned his post:

"Podcast and Chill with MacG, Sol Phenduka and Chillers you showed me too much guys, you restored my dignity. God bless, thanks bye."

Tweeps took to Malinga's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. They promised to continue streaming his music until he's financially stable again.

