Nomcebo Zikode shared her latest trip overseas and showed off the beautiful scenery that she can see while travelling to Greece

The gospel singer looked relaxed and at peace as she made her way around the iconic city of Acropolis

Supporters of the musician were filled with compliments for how great the singer looked and expressed their happiness in seeing her live life to the fullest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Beloved South African singer Nomcebo Zikode showed off her luxury life filled with travel and adventure. The songstress was glowing in pictures of herself basking in the sun far away from South Africa.

Nomcebo Zikode today's photos of her latest trip to Greece, where she explored the Iconic city of Acropolis. Image: Instagram/ @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

Fans of the singer were blown away by the pictures she posted. Many let her know exactly what they thought of her globetrotting.

Nomcebo Zikode explores ancient Greek city

Nomcebo, South Africa's renowned gospel artist, shared multiple pictures of herself in Acropolis, Greece. The singer looked flawless in an emerald shirt and brown pants as she overlooks the view of the temple of Delphi. The artist celebrated visiting iconic cities in Greece. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I used to see these places in the movies, but now I’m here creating my own movie of life right here at the temple of Delphi in Acropolis."

On other posts of her trip to Greece, fans of her music commented on how much they wanted to hear more work from her. Others complimented her on living life to the fullest and seeing the whole world.

@Monde_Mzimkulu commented:

"You are an Inspiration sisi"

@Khathut11876957 commented:

"Your dreams come true, dear. You are proof of life Nomcebo."

@AngelaLennon18 commented:

"Awesome, Cebo you are beautiful inside and out enjoy it all you deserve it! Love, hugs, and blessings to you!"

@AthiB commented:

"Music changed your life, we wish you more success and greater heights. We miss your music, please create new music, and collaborate with new artists."

@caiphus_mashia commented:

"My Queen of the good music, with love,perseverance and passion in whatever you doing, nothing can stop you from reaching your goals and dreams. Well done and keep it up, its your hard work and your talent from God, no one can take from you coz you were born for it, keep it up and keep shining."

Nomzamo Mbatha drops 9 pics of Italy vacation with her famous friends

Briefly News previously reported that Nomzamo Mbatha is away from South Africa. She showed off her latest trip to Europe, and her followers on Instagram were blown away by a compilation of snaps from Nomzamo Mbatha's holiday.

Nomzamo Mbatha let peeps know she is overseas with her latest social media post. Nomzamo's die-hard fans could not have enough of getting an inside look into her travels.

Nomzamo looked gorgeous in her crochet dress while exploring the Italian city, Positano, Costa D'amlafi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News