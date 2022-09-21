50 Cent took to social media to celebrate his son Sire Jackson bagging the top achiever certificate at his school

The US rapper's bundle of joy was his school's student of the month and Fiddy is over the moon following his son's great results

Social media users praised the actor and movie producer for the way he works hard to make sure Sire has a good life and goes to prestigious schools

50 Cent has taken to his timeline to celebrate his son being a top achiever. The US rapper's son was a student of the month at his school.

50 Cent celebrated his son Sire Jackson being a top achiever at his school. Image: @50cent

Source: Instagram

The In Da Club hitmaker took to social media to share a snap of Sire Jackson posing with his certificate. The proud father is a rapper, actor and a filmmaker. He's working hard to provide a good life for his little man.

Seeing his boy achieving at a young age made the Den of Thieves star smile from ear to ear. Taking to Twitter, the excited parent captioned his post:

"My boy getting student of the month."

Social media users took to the superstar's comment section to praise Fiddy for being a good dad. Many people said they're proud of how 50 Cent is making sure Sire gets the best education and stays off the streets.

@bigtrap69 commented:

"Time sure flies, great achievement youngin’."

@Kolapo96332731 wrote:

"Congratulations to 50 cent Jnr. More success bro."

@juliepeers5 said:

"Greatest feeling when you see your children achieving. Congratulations little fella xxxxx."

@BlacqChief commented:

"Big win."

@RnR144 wrote:

"Congratulations, Sire!"

@Nelly_only_son said:

"Your influence."

@oneehunnitt_ added:

"Proud parent moment. He knows he gonna give school his best effort because daddy out here making moves to make sure his son got a good life. I wish all kids would see that, well those that have a great dad. Proud of you 50, love all your shows & movies."

50 Cent shows love to Eminem

In other international news, Briefly News reported that 50 Cent took to social media to show love to Eminem. The Den of Thieves actor shared that Slim Shady is his favourite white friend.

Taking to his timeline, the rapper posted a pic of Eminem gracing the cover of XXL magazine's 25th anniversary issue. The superstar, who is also a filmmaker, captioned his post:

"This is my favourite white boy, I swear to God I love him to death @Eminem."

Fiddy and Slim Shady were both the biggest hip-hop artists in the 2000s. Both of them blew up after collaborating with world-renowned rap producer, Dr Dre. Tweeps took to 50 Cent's comment section to share their views on Em and 50's brotherly love.

Source: Briefly News