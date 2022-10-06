Former Scandal! actor and film director Kagiso Modupe has shared that he used his boy bits to become a millionaire

The filmmaker was a guest on the latest episode of King David's YouTube show when he shared how he how he started a circumcision campaign that paid him R1 for every man who took part in the campaign

The star shared that he was luckily able to get 1, 1 million men to get circumcised around the same time as him and in turn made his first R1 million

Kagiso Modupe has opened up about using his boy bits to become a millionaire. The actor revealed that he made his first bar via his private part.

Former ‘Scandal’ actor Kagiso Modupe opened up about how he used his boy bits to become a millionaire. Image: @kagisoyabakwena

Source: Instagram

The former Scandal! actor and filmmaker was a guest on King David's YouTube show when he made the revelation. Sharing more information about making his first R1 million, the director told King David that he created a social media advert to encourage man to get circumcised.

At the time, he was also not circumcised. Kagiso Modupe shared that he approached Brothers For Life and Right to Care to start the public campaign. He received R1 for every man that got circumcised.

The South African reports that the lucky film director got 1,1 million Mzansi men to circumcise in just one day.

"I made my first bar via my private part," he said laughingly.

Peeps took to King David's comment section on YouTube to share their views on the candid interview.

Bhongo Mwanda wrote:

"I tip my hat to this creative genius... Amazing interview, amazing message. Fantastic podcast, I'm a cheerleader!"

Blinky M said:

"Shining such a positive spotlight on loving Black fathers and the role they play in raising sons who in turn become great Husbands, and daughters who become balanced wives was for me the highlight of this conversation. I was hoping he would chat a little on his role in Nqobile because he killed that too with huge lessons to learn."

sephida Tshabalala commented:

"The wife is a strong person… she believed in the guy’s dreams and truly supportive. Unlike some out there who just want."

Senzo Senzo wrote:

"My entire life I've never seen such an intelligent celebrity.... This Guy is everything and he deserves better... Watching this have already changed me... Much love Medupe."

TJ said:

"Wow, well done my brother I am really so proud of you."

Collin Nyombo added:

"Eish this interview left me thinking deeply, what an educational interview. Mangi is a genius. Bro David always gets the best out of his guests big ups brother."

