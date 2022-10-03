Young Stunna hit a major milestone on social media as he keeps growing into a major superstar

The Adiwele hitmaker is reaching new heights as his latest accomplishment shows how big his fanbase is when it comes to online presence

Stunna gave all the credit to his loving supporters who celebrated with their favorite singer as he poured his heart out in a post

Young Stunna stays in the winning lane as he celebrates achieving a million followers on Instagram. The musician reacted to the news by giving attention to his beloved fans.

Young Stunna gave a heartfelt thanks to his fans when he hit a milestone with his Instagram following.

Source: Instagram

The musician has been giving South Africans multiple hits, including his latest feature on SETE. He expressed that he is ecstatic and surprised that his success keeps on increasing.

Young Stunna officially Instagram famous

Young Stunna hit one million followers and celebrated only an Instagram post with his fans. The artist has been on quite the journey of fame as he has made some bangers in South Africa, the latest being SETE with K.O and Blxckie.

Stunna comes from a humble background and explained that two years ago, he could not have imagined living in the house he does and the whole country singing to his songs word for word. He said:

"Man, I thought it was gonna take me some time & tears. It was hard after all these past years I swear. I’m here now, Adiwele, hitmaker? Every song I’m featured on goes platinum, I’m winning awards, I’m taking care of my family, this all me?"

Stunna said achieving his success was never easy, but he will always remember his roots. He wrote:

"A wise woman tells us all the time to remember why we started, we always do. We still got a long way to go, let’s make mistakes, learn from them and continue growing. Till we legends. This is to 1-Million Followers. Ngyabonga. Akwande.”:

Fans applauded Young Stunna's win and the comments as they said congratulations. Many had sweet words about how Stunna will make a mark in the music industry.

@thejjwong commented:

"True passion with the attitude and work ethic you’re going to be on the top for a long time brother @youngstunna_rsa will be supporting your career as both an artist and human! Asambe."

@itemogeng_sediso commented:

"You are loved and appreciated big brother @youngstunna_rsa"

@novemberrosemusic commented:

"Wow, fam, that’s major growth in one year. So much to be thankful for. You have been grinding! It’s well deserved."

@aggie_pheko commented:

"Saying thank you means you appreciate us your followers."

@the_hood_fashion_saver commented:

"I'm inspired."

@bu_zuluvegan

"Props ma boi"

@blckvreka_

"Lalela you were born for this."

Source: Briefly News