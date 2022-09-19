Kwaito legend Mampintsha and Amapiano singer Young Stunna are working on new music that will feature on Big Nuz's upcoming album

The track the two Mzansi stars were cooking in studio is produced by self-proclaimed king of Amapiano Kabza De Small

Reacting to the video of Mpintsho and Young Stunna in studio, music lovers shared that the track is going to be fire

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mampintsha and Young Stunna are cooking new music. The talented artists were at Kabza De Small's studio adding vocals to a Kabza produced beat.

Mampintsha and Young Stunna are working on music that'll feature on Big Nuz's upcoming album. Image: @mampintsha_shimora, @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

It's been a minute since Big Nuz dropped new songs and Mampintsha has promised that the album is on the way. They last dropped when R Mashesa was still alive.

Taking to Instagram, Mampintsha posted a video of himself with Young Stunna. He captioned his post:

"Big NUZ ft @youngstunna_rsa @kabelomotha_ #R.MASHESHA album dropping soon."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also posted the same video of Mampintsha and Young Stunna on Twitter. He captioned it:

"Mampintsha and Young Stunna are working on new music."

Peeps took to his timeline to share that they can't wait to dance to the track and many shared that Mpintsho is a vibe.

@Sindisi27102872 said:

"Mampintsha is funny."

@SirKidO7 wrote:

"We all know that we gonna love Young Stunna's verse Only!"

@Ruby_hla commented:

"*You* Mampintsha always comes up with fire hooks."

@only_Yola wrote:

"One thing about Mampintsha, he will make you laugh."

@lurvDayimani said:

"Young Stunna ngu Chris Brown wase Mzansi lol, put him in there and your track is a HIT."

@ZeneshMaraj commented:

"I believe in Young Stunna so much."

@umemu001 added:

"Mampintsha's personality is the whole vibe."

Cassper Nyovest gives Nasty C's new mixtape a nod

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to give Nasty C's new mixtape a nod. The rapper also tipped his hat to all the Mzansi hip-hop stars who dropped new projects on Friday, 16 September.

Stars such as AKA and Duncan, among many others, released new projects on the day. Cass shared that he features on Nasty C's new 10-track project titled Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape.

Mufasa and the There They Go hitmaker collaborated on a wavy track called Loco. Hip-hop heads to their fave's comment section to let him know that his verse on Loco is too hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News