Sbu Noah has asked Macufe promoters to stop playing his music without booking him after his fans went crazy when his songs played at the event

The Ewe Getsemane singer took to his timeline to share a clip of the event-goers singing along the single that has hit 12 million views on YouTube

The Joyous Celebration star's fans agreed with him and also asked the organisers of the gig to book their fave to perform at the next event

Sbu Noah is not happy with the promoters of the recent Macufe event. The gospel singer took to social media to ask them to book him to perform live at the event instead of playing his songs via the sound system while he's not there.

The Ewe Getsemane hitmaker posted a clip of hundreds of concert-goers singing along the song at the gig. The song is a hit among gospel lovers and now sits at 12 million views on YouTube.

In his Facebook post, Sbu Noah asked the organisers of Macufe to "do better next time". According to TshisaLIVE, the star said promoters can't be playing a CD for the people while he's still alive.

Peeps took to the Joyous Celebration singer's comment section and agreed with him. They want the promoters of the show to book him next time.

Mmabatho Karen wrote:

"I agree with you, Sbu."

Nangamso Mtamzeli-Cekiso commented:

"I agree ...total disrespect."

David Radebe said:

"This was an eye opener that next time you must be there live, nakanjani."

Chandu Ligege wrote:

"What they did is so selfish!!!!! Yoh."

Nobukhosi Galela Sibanda commented:

"I am sure they were hoping to see you hit the stage."

Palesa Palesa said:

"Bloem loves you, the last Joyous Celebration show the crowd demanded you back on stage. At least Buti Neo Sammuel Kabi saw how crazy it went yesterday playing your song. Next year re kopa Sbu Noah."

Lesedi Selabe wrote:

"Just look at the crowd man, only if you were there giving them a live performance shuuu."

Maa Leah Kotjomela added:

"I agree with you Nceku... Next year they must include you."

