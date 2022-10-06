Veteran Kwaito star Thebe took to social media to share that he has finally met his "twin" and Amapiano artist Toss

The Safety Belt hitmaker was at the airport when he bumped into his young lookalike and they decided to take pics

Social media users agreed that they do look alike while others shared that they thought the Umlando hitmaker was Thebe's son

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kwaito legend Thebe recently took to his timeline to share that he has finally met his "twin". The Safety Belt hitmaker bumped into Amapiano star Toss at the airport.

Thebe shared that he has met his “twin” Toss. Image: @thebelegend, @indakabani

Source: Instagram

Many people had been telling Thebe that he looks like the Umlando hitmaker. When they met a few days ago, Thebe and Toss decided to take a snap. Toss became popular in Mzansi after coming up with the viral Umlando challenge.

Taking to Instagram, Thebe posted the pic of himself with Toss. According to ZAlebs, Thebe captioned his post:

"Met Toss @indabakabani at the airport this one time, people say we look together, I mean we look twice or we look same time. I don't see it."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many people agreed that the two stars look alike. Some shared that they thought Toss was Thebe's son before reading the pic's caption.

vee_mbele commented:

"Yea, you really do look twice."

kaygee_kamb wrote:

"Yes you do look together, same time."

missoldskoolhead said:

"Thought it was your son."

tbg_nice commented:

"I thought it's your son but after reading your caption I see that you really look twice."

keamodikoe wrote:

"Sir! That’s your son!"

mbokazicebo said:

"You look the same guys."

mashme_m added:

"You actually do."

Kabza De Small and Kwesta bond over pan n vleis, Mzansi says they could pass as brothers

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kwesta and Kabza De Small spent some time together recently. The two musicians bonded over pap en vleis and of course they downed the township cuisine with a ngud'.

It was not immediately clear whether the two stars were taking a lunch break after cooking a new song together. Taking to Twitter, the Ngud' hitmaker posted a snap of himself with the yanos producer enjoying the meal synonymous with people from the South African townships.

Reacting to the snap of the two stars, many people shared that they could pass as brothers. Some people hilariously shared that it was too early for Kwesta and Kabza De Small to be drinking a bottle of beer with their meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News