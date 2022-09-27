Kayise Ngqula will bare it all about losing her beloved husband Farai Sibanda to a car accident two years ago

The businesswoman will be on a show to get candid about how she dealt with the trauma of losing Farai.

Supporters watched a snippet of the video and showered Kayise with compliments on the strength she displayed while explaining how she managed to make it through

Kayise Ngqula is the picture of strength after her latest TV interview about losing her life partner Farai Sibanda. The couple was involved in a car accident, but only Kayise survived.

Kayise Ngqula will be on National TV to discuss how she has dealt with the death of her partner Farai. Image: INstagram/kayise_ngqula

Farai's passing greatly impacted Kayise, who will open up about it in the upcoming interview show on SA TV. The teaser to the episode already left many netizens feeling emotional.

Kayise Ngqula opens up about the pain of losing love of her life

A media personality, Kayise, will appear on SABC 2's Motswako to discuss how to deal with grief. Kayise lost her husband in a car accident, and she says she dealt with it through her connection with God as she says in the clip on the post:

“I remain in awe of the God in me. That grace has brought me this far and each time I am asked to speak of my experience of grief and loss, I speak from a place that only He dwells in.”

Her episode is set to air on 29 September at 8:30 pm on SABC 2. Supporters were already expressing how much they could not wait to listen to her story.

@sleendou_ commented:

"When will this air? I need to watch this...people like, I look up to people like Kayise because wow, this is a very dark journey."

@amzie_m commented:

"Your spirit is impeccable. I love that you’re sharing your light because it is a light so worthy to be shared."

@ask.the.psychologist commented:

"Will definitely be tuning in. Thank you for sharing your experience and helping so many women to envision life after loss."

@sechabag commenteD:

"I’m so proud of you and know for certain that many will draw strength from your journey & experience."

@amukelanimamamia commented:

"Such a strong and powerful woman."

@mpesh_leo commented:

"I need this, I need to watch this."

@slindile_ngcobo commented:

"Definitely will watch."

"Riky would be proud": Bianca talks loving late rapper for magazine cover story

Briefly News previously reported that Bianca Naidoo talked about everything she has been through. Riky Rick's love Bianca painted a sad picture as she remembered her hubby.

Bianca is never one for attention, but she has given Mzansi a rare peek into her mind. Bianca recently gave her most candid public interview about being with Riky.

TimelesLIVE reported that Bianca opened up in an interview with Nounouche magazine, Bianca admitted that she never knows how to answer when people ask how she's doing.

