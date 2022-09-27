Khayise Ngqula Opens Up on ‘Motswako’ About Dealing With Grief After Losing Husband in 2019 Car Accident
- Kayise Ngqula will bare it all about losing her beloved husband Farai Sibanda to a car accident two years ago
- The businesswoman will be on a show to get candid about how she dealt with the trauma of losing Farai.
- Supporters watched a snippet of the video and showered Kayise with compliments on the strength she displayed while explaining how she managed to make it through
Kayise Ngqula is the picture of strength after her latest TV interview about losing her life partner Farai Sibanda. The couple was involved in a car accident, but only Kayise survived.
Farai's passing greatly impacted Kayise, who will open up about it in the upcoming interview show on SA TV. The teaser to the episode already left many netizens feeling emotional.
Kayise Ngqula opens up about the pain of losing love of her life
A media personality, Kayise, will appear on SABC 2's Motswako to discuss how to deal with grief. Kayise lost her husband in a car accident, and she says she dealt with it through her connection with God as she says in the clip on the post:
“I remain in awe of the God in me. That grace has brought me this far and each time I am asked to speak of my experience of grief and loss, I speak from a place that only He dwells in.”
Her episode is set to air on 29 September at 8:30 pm on SABC 2. Supporters were already expressing how much they could not wait to listen to her story.
@sleendou_ commented:
"When will this air? I need to watch this...people like, I look up to people like Kayise because wow, this is a very dark journey."
@amzie_m commented:
"Your spirit is impeccable. I love that you’re sharing your light because it is a light so worthy to be shared."
@ask.the.psychologist commented:
"Will definitely be tuning in. Thank you for sharing your experience and helping so many women to envision life after loss."
@sechabag commenteD:
"I’m so proud of you and know for certain that many will draw strength from your journey & experience."
@amukelanimamamia commented:
"Such a strong and powerful woman."
@mpesh_leo commented:
"I need this, I need to watch this."
@slindile_ngcobo commented:
"Definitely will watch."
