Kanye West has tongues wagging after starting his own school that recently opened and is full of students

More information about how the learning institution works came out, and people gave their reactions after seeing the pupils in action

Netizens were not at all impressed and said parents letting their kids attend was a ridiculous notion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kanye West is the topic of discussion between his dramatic personal life and his new school opening. A video of students at Donda Academy was not well-received by online users, who had some criticism for the rapper.

Kanye West still has many people thinking he's starting a cult, especially after a recent video of his Donda Academy students singing in assembly went viral. Image: Instagram/ Brad Barket/Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

The controversial school Ye started is reportedly an unofficial school and has many people up in arms. Peeps saw a snippet of how things work for the students and were concerned by what they saw.

Donda Academy assembly spooks netizens

A popular Twitter account @FriendEden100 shared a viral video of how things operate at Kanye's Donda Academy. The clip shows the students singing and chanting at their assembly and had six million views at the time of publishing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The online user also captioned the video with the alleged conditions for Donda Academy students. The Twitter account claimed that parents sign non-disclosure agreements, pay R271K a year and that the school is not accredited.

Watch the video of the kids singing "Good morning, Donda" that left many concerned below:

Netizens commented their thoughts on what they saw and felt like they were witnessing a cult. Many peeps also expressed concern over how Kanye West could open a school after admitting that he never reads.

@EladNehorai commented:

"Cult experts like..."

@Carnage4Life commented:

"Trying to figure out the sort of person who is smart enough to afford $15 000 a year for private school for their kid but dumb enough to spend it sending their kid to Kanye West’s unaccredited school."

@FriendEden100 commented:

"He has also admitted to serious mental health issues. This looks like a cult to me."

@mshomo commented:

"I don't think I'd spend $15 000 to send a child to a school opened by someone who has admitted he's never read a book."

@atotalposer commented:

"There’s gonna be a Netflix docuseries on this in about three years."

@Rxn_605 commented:

"Is this a cult?"

@JoshJay990 commented:

"This is quite concerning, especially when you involve children (minors). This sounds more like a cult."

"He's a mess": SA reacts to Lizzo's response to Kanye after he called her fat

Briefly News previously reported that Kanye West and Lizzo are trending after having a back-and-forth. The heated exchange comes Kanye went viral for body-shaming Lizzo.

According to the ever-opinionated star, the Truth Hurts hitmaker's immense fame while showing falling on the overweight side of the country is a bad representation to the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News