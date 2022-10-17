Eminem celebrated his 50th birthday on 17 October and the US rapper is considered by many as the king of rap

Eminem is undoubtedly one of the best rappers to ever grace a microphone. The US lyricist changed the entire hip-hop game when he started recording professionally.

Eminem turned 50 years old on 17 October, 2022. Image: @eminem

The superstar turned 50 on Monday, 17 October. In celebration of his birthday, Briefly News compiled five reasons why Slim Shady is the king of rap.

Eminem sells millions of albums across the globe

The hip-hop artist has sold over 172 million albums across the world since 1999. The superstar's two albums The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show are two of only eight albums that have been certified diamond in music history, reports 10 Raisons.

Has Eminem won an Oscar?

The rapper acted in his movie, 8 Mile. Eminem did not win an Oscar for his role but bagged the golden statuette for best original song for his hit Lose Yourself. He made history by becoming the first rapper to take home an Oscar.

Is Eminem a great father?

The music producer became a dad at the age of 23. He is a great dad to his daughter named Hailie. He has penned lyrics about her in several of his tracks. He even dedicated one to her titled Hailie's Song. Eminem has always been there for his daughter as he wanted to prevent her from having a childhood like his.

Beefing with other rappers

Eminem remains an undefeated rapper, according to reports. He threw heavy shade in the direction of rappers like Ja Rule, Canibus and Everlast when they were beefing. Eminem humiliated these rappers in diss tracks and some even argue that Em destroyed his arch-rivals' careers.

Fighting his drug addiction

In 2007, Eminem's addiction peaked with an ov*rdose of methadone. He could swallow up to one hundred pills per day, reports 10 Raisons. The superstar enrolled in a detoxification center and succeeded in getting rid of his addiction.

