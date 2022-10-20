Faith Nketsi has taken to social media to express her gratitude to a number of people who assisted her in surviving her first pregnancy

The Have Faith star thanked her family and husband, as well as her fans who met her while she kept her pregnancy private, for respecting her decision

South Africans have taken to her comments section to respond to the lengthy Instagram post that has gone viral

Faith Nketsi has taken to Instagram to show gratitude to fans who helped her keep her first pregnancy a secret.

Faith Nketsi has been taking her adoring fans on her first pregnancy journey for quite some time. Unfortunately, she recently revealed that it has ended.

Taking to Instagram, the Have Faith star wrote a lengthy letter to everyone who was a huge help to her during her first pregnancy. She didn't forget about her fans who helped her keep the bundle of joy hidden. She wrote:

"I’d like to thank you guys so much, not only for respecting my decision to keep it private but also for accepting and loving me and baby Sky. To those that saw me out when pregnant and didn’t say/leak or take a picture and still walked up to me and said congratulations THANK YOU."

Faith Nketsi also thanked her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, for being her rock throughout the special journey. She thanked Nzuzo for entrusting her with his kid. The stunner said:

"Baba ka Sky my love NGIYABONGA! You are my peace, my comfort, and my strength. You make life that much more special. You will forever have my heart till I’m no longer on this earth. No matter what, you will forever remain, my family, because you gave me the most beautiful gift of being a mother. I’ll forever grant you respect and love for taking that leap of faith with me."

Faith Nketsi shared the following post on Instagram:

Faith Nketsi's stans react to the lengthy social media post

@sinekhayaqevent said:

"Ahhhh I really enjoyed your show and may God bless you and your little family❤️"

@katlego_kat21 shared:

"Faith Please keep the pregnancy content coming❤️❤️❤️❤️love this."

@laviniaclaryssa wrote:

" proud of you"

@fundo_belle posted:

"That rose on the bump "

@jozeest replied:

"My gorgeous Queen . Stylish mom, you are gonna raise your princess so perfectly God Bless"

@catstansdoja commented:

"We love you boo❤️❤️"

@oarabile.ncube also said:

"Cuteness overload sweetheart ❤️"

@masha.ramohlale also shared:

"5th frame is my absolute favorite ❤️"

@philanimfuphi added:

"You are welcome, babe. I love you too."

Source: Briefly News