It is no secret that Kim Kardashian enjoys the good life, especially when one follows her social media pages, which are flooded with opulence

Throughout the years, the star has made some large purchases and the prices have surprised many netizens

Briefly News has gone back to examine those items that caused a social media stir online

Kim Kardashian owns some of the most expensive unexpected items. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Kim Kardashian appreciates finer things. Her devoted social media followers who like to keep an eagle eye frequently get to see her luxurious lifestyle.

Despite receiving criticism for living extravagantly, Kim continues to share lavish vacation photos and expensive jewellery she buys and receives as gifts from other wealthy close friends.

Briefly News looks at some of the filthy expensive purchases made by the American superstar over the years.

Here are the top five, as reported by We Got This Covered:

1. Louis Vuitton music box

Kim Kardashian obtained the music box from her daughter Chicago. The R60K Louis Vuitton music box was given to Chicago by his grandmother Kris Jenner for her first birthday. It was first revealed on the Kardashians' reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

2. North's lush diamond earrings

Kim never settles for less, not even for her children. The American superstar went all out when she purchased North diamond rings worth more than R900,000 in South African rands. North wore the lush earrings when she was only 16 months old.

3. Kim Kardashian's diamond ring from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian received the pricey diamond ring from her now ex-husband and child's father, Kanye West. The ring is estimated to cost more than R82M in Rands.

4. Kim Kardashian's Swarovski-encrusted fridge

Kim Kardashian made the lavish purchase in 2013. In a social media post, she displayed the pricey fridge. It costs approximately R18M, according to We Got This Covered.

5. Kim Kardashian's Golden Toilet

Finally, there's the Golden Toilet! Kim really showed off her wealth on this one. Kim Kardashian purchased it while she was still romantically involved with Kanye West. They paid over R13 million for this gold number from Bel-Air home.

Kanye West spotted wearing White Lives Matter shirt at North's basketball game

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West has sparked yet another controversy.

It appears that the US rapper did not take the harsh criticism he received from netizens after wearing a White Lives Matter shirt to his Paris Yeezy fashion show seriously.

According to TMZ, Ye wore the shirt again, this time at his daughter North's basketball game.

Source: Briefly News