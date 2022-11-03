Nota Baloyi thinks Cassper Nyovest lost an important employee after getting rid of his road manager Tshepo 'Spike' Mhaule

The South African rapper made an announcement saying that he parted ways with Spike, his longtime employee, and Nota Baloyi gave his two cents about it

Nota did not mince his words as usual, as he came for Cassper Nyovest's business-making skills, but supporters were in the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker's corner

Nota had a bone to pick with Cassper Nyovest. The musician announced parting ways with now former road manager.

Cassper Nyovest got rid of his road manager, and he had something to say about it. Image:@casspernyovest/@lavidanota

Baloyi shared a series of tweets about the matter. The social media personality had some shade for Cassper, insisting the rapper made a wrong decision.

Nota Baloyi stands up for Spike against Cassper Nyovest

Nota never lets any moment escape his commentary. The music mogul gave his opinion that Cassper Nyovest got rid of his employee Spike.

Nota was moved by Cassper's announcement. The entrepreneur turned social comment in Spike's defence, saying Cassper Nyovest made an unwise decision letting him go. He added that Cassper lost someone who could make him more than R1 million. He said:

"Even if Spike stole a million the value he brings is worth much more than that. You fix it you don’t fire him. "

Netizens came to Cas' defence against Nota, reminding him that he had a similar situation with Kwesta when the rapper fired him, as IOL reports.

@kazy_Mm commented:

"Kwesta fired you though."

@WhoTfIsCRABOW commented:

"As much you think you were an important factor to Kwesta, he still fired you sarn didimala. [keep quiet sonny]"

@Phunyuka_PH commented:

"If someone steals from you, how can you trust them again!? How? If Spike is the so called good manager he is, then why did he not come forward and express his grievances regarding his cuts? Why steal?"

@sebesa_mollo commented:

Lol you really want this clout neh? Yesterday you went for Black Coffe, we did not pay attention to you and you did not trend. Earlier on you went for the LGBTQ, they also ignored you. Now you going after Cassper because you think you might get the likes and clout you seeking.

@no_evil commented:

"See!? Now we know why you Have been beefing for so long with Cass and his Camp! You biased! You not the only person that can do the music business Nota! You are not Superman!"

