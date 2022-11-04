Kanye West has taken to social media to revel that he's going silent for 30 days amid his backlash for his anti-Semitic comments

The US rapper told his 31.8 million Twitter followers that he's taking a 30-day cleanse and a verbal fast, adding that he's Twitter is "still lit" though

Social media users shared mixed views to Kanye's post as some shared that they support him while others said he must go away forever

Kanye West has taken to his timeline to announce that he's going silent for 30 days. The superstar has been hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons for the past few weeks and he's decided to take a break and focus on himself.

The US rapper lost his billionaire status after top brands cut ties with him over his anti-Semitic comments a while back and Ye even hilariously cut ties with Kanye West.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, 4 November, Kanye West told his 31.8 million followers that he's not talking to anyone for the whole month because he's taking a 30-day cleanse and a verbal fast. He added:

"But my Twitter still lit."

Peeps took to his comment section and shared mixed reactions to his decision. Some support him while others said he must just go away forever.

@Jayecane commented:

"We stand with YE."

@siyascott_ wrote:

"If Ye said it, just know that he means it."

@lethabo_raphiri said:

"A month is not enough, 3 months at least, a natural cleanse."

@Yeeezyrih commented:

"I love you forever. Take all the time you need, we’ll be here and welcome you back with open arms. God bless you."

@iCheddarTellEm wrote:

"Can you go away forever please, you’re annoying."

@CahzIxgrade said:

"Only 30 days? It should be forever, bro."

@therealsikmoney added:

"Good, nobody will miss you."

50 Cent trolls Ye after he cut ties with Kanye West

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 50 Cent took to his timeline to troll Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The actor and filmmaker was reacting to the news that Ye cut ties with Kanye after his anti-Semitic remarks.

50 Cent took to Twitter to share a hilarious post. The Den of Thieves actor and rapper shared that Curtis Jackson, his real name, is cutting ties with 5O Cent. The superstar captioned his post:

"I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me fvcked up like Kanye right now! LOL."

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker is hogging world headlines after big brands cut ties with him following his anti-Semitic comments. Companies like Adidas and Balenciaga, among many, have ended their relationships with Kanye.

