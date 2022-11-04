Bonang Matheba has recently been reported to have made significant career moves, having signed deals with major brands and streaming services

Queen B will appear on Netflix's popular reality show Young, Famous & African S2 and has collaborated with Steve Madden to release a shoe and bag collection

Matheba thanks her mother for her long-standing entertainment career, from which she has learned valuable business lessons

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bonang Matheba says her mom inspires her. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba has been making money moves lately. She has a collaboration with international brand Steve Madden and will appear on Season 2 of Young, Famous & African.

Despite having been in the entertainment industry for many years, Moghel continues to soar to new heights. Bonang is not just surviving or making ends meet in showbiz but has a longstanding successful career that no one in the industry can match.

According to TshisaLIVE, Queen B revealed that an apple does not fall far from the tree. She praised her mother for moulding her into the businesswoman she is today. Bonang's mother works for Sasol as an executive vice president of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs.

Bonang Matheba considers her mother to be her role model and a major influence on how she conducts herself in showbiz.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“I come from a long line of incredible businessmen and women. My mom is a corporate executive and a woman who has inspired and shaped my business brain. I think naturally as a media personality and someone that is influential, you want to turn that influence into commercial value,” she said.

TshisaLIVE also revealed that Bonang Matheba admires American rapper and businessman Jay Z. She pays close attention to his moves, especially when it comes to her alcohol brand House Of BNG.

"I tried to mimic his business decision," said Bonang at the launch of House Of BNG.

Bonang Matheba confirmed to join Netflix's Young, Famous & African

In related news, Briefly News reported that the rumours are true. Bonang will appear on the African reality show Young, Famous & African, which airs on Netflix.

Fans have been speculating for a long time, and it didn't help that Bonang recently shared a video that appeared to be a reality show teaser.

Taking to Twitter, Phil Mphela, an entertainment news commentator, confirmed that Bonang will join the hit show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News